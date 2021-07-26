Olympic Basketball 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds for Day 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The women's teams will take center stage on Day 3 of the Olympic Basketball tournament at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

And some heavy favorites will be in action. The United States team will have its first matchup of the Games against Nigeria, and Australia will look to get off to a strong start versus Belgium, while China has the chance to make a statement against Puerto Rico.

The United States women's team has captured six consecutive Olympic gold medals and figures to be the favorite for a seventh in Japan. It is -1100 (bet $1100 to win $100) to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But the U.S. men's shock loss to France shows that international competition isn't always easy to predict. Australia has the next best odds (+1500) and will also be in action on Tuesday. It's also worth noting it is coming off a win over Team USA in a preparation exhibition.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the day and a preview of the key matchups.

Day 3 Olympic Basketball Schedule

Monday, July 26

Men's: Japan vs. Spain (-18), 8 a.m. ET, NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: Japan vs. France (-9), 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com

Women's: USA (-30) vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m. ET, USA, NBCOlympics.com

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The first look at the United States women's team headlines the day. It gets the opportunity to ease into pool play with the Nigerian team on tap. Nigeria already carries a No. 17 FIBA ranking, but it wasn't helped when a pair of WNBA players were denied the opportunity to play.

Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams both previously played for Team USA. However, when they didn't make the Olympic roster for the Stars and Stripes, they attempted to petition to play for Nigeria.

Their appeal was denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, leaving the Nigerian team short of two potential stars for their squad.

The American team is again loaded with talent and familiar faces. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are gunning for their fifth Olympic gold medal. They made their debuts at the Games in 2004 when they were teammates with current U.S. head coach Dawn Staley.

The coach is happy with the leadership she is seeing from the veterans, noting Taurasi specifically:

"She just raises the level of our practice, our ability to make great basketball decisions—passing, shooting the basketball, just her whole morale," Staley said, per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN. "She is high energy and just takes our practice to another level."

After the United States men's loss to France in pool play, Spain has to feel good about its chances of making a run at gold. That spells bad news for the Japanese team.

Spain figures to be among the elite teams in this tournament. With Marc and Paul Gasol, Juancho and Willy Hernangomez and a host of other former and current NBA talents such as Ricky Rubio, they have one of the deepest talent pools to work with.

Japan, meanwhile, went 0-5 in the FIBA Asia tournament that saw Iran earn a berth with a 2-3 record. It will lean heavily on Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.

The host nation's women's side has a much better chance in its opening game against the French. France carries a No. 5 ranking from FIBA, but Japan isn't that far behind at No. 10.

The team did pick up a prep win against Belgium and plays with intensity and energy. That should only be compounded by the fact that it is the home team and winning this game will determine whether it even has a shot to get out of the group phase.

It's in a difficult group, with Team USA virtually guaranteed a quarterfinals spot and France coming in as the favorite to get the second.

But if the three-pointers start going in and Japan can force some early turnovers, things could get interesting.

