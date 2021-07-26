Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 3 Winners and Losers

2 of 8

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Day 2 was an excellent day of swimming for Team USA, when it secured a combined six medals across four events. That included Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland going gold-silver in the 400-meter individual medley.

Day 3 was decidedly less successful for the Americans.

Once again, there were four medal events—women's 100-meter butterfly, men's 100-meter breaststroke, women's 400-meter freestyle and the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay—and it was possible to once again win six medals, with two finalists in each of the men's 100-meter breaststroke and the women's 400-meter freestyle.

However, Team USA was only able to secure two medals, and the G.O.A.T. of women's swimming couldn't get the sixth gold of her Olympic career.

The first event was heartbreakingly close. American Torri Huske was in gold-medal position roughly three-quarters of the way through the women's 100-meter fly, but she was caught from behind by not one, not two but three competitors in the final 25 meters. She only missed gold by 0.14 seconds, but she also missed bronze by 0.01 seconds, finishing behind Canada's Maggie MacNeil, China's Zhang Yufei and Australia's Emma McKeon.

The Americans also took fourth place in the men's 100-meter breaststroke. Great Britain's Adam Peaty not surprisingly won his second consecutive Olympic gold in this event, but Michael Andrew at least had a chance for one of the other two medals. He finished 0.51 seconds shy of a bronze medal.

The third medal event was billed as USA's Katie Ledecky vs. Australia's Ariarne Titmus, and it lived up to the hype. They were neck-and-neck for the entire race, well ahead of the field by the final 100 meters. Ledecky had the lead for most of the middle of the swim, but Titmus pulled ahead and stayed there for the final quarter of the race for the first gold medal (first medal at all) in her Olympic career. Ledecky had to settle for a silver as her seventh career Olympic medal, but rest assured we'll hear from her again in the coming days.

Team USA did win the final medal event of the night with Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple getting gold in the men's 4x100 relay. But that feels like more of a par than a birdie on the scorecard, considering the Americans have taken gold in this event 10 of the 13 times it has been held at the Olympics. (They also got two silvers and one bronze in the three non-gold years.)

One other painful result of note: In the semifinal heats of the men's 100-meter backstroke, American Joseph Armstrong failed to qualify for the final by a mere 0.01 seconds—approximately one hour after Huske missed a medal by the same literal-blink-of-an-eye margin.