Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 2 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 2 Early EventsJuly 25, 2021
The United States used a wave of 10 medals to surge near the top of the Tokyo Olympics medal leaderboard through two days of medal events.
The Americans picked up their first six medals of the Games in the swimming pool Saturday night. Chase Kalisz was the only gold winner of the group. The United States produced two silvers and three bronzes over the four events in the pool.
While most Americans were sleeping, the American gold medal haul ballooned thanks to Lee Kiefer in women's fencing, Will Shaner in men's shooting and Anastasija Zolotic in taekwondo.
In total, the United States captured 10 medals across four sports in the last 24 hours to move one behind China in the overall medal table.
The full list of medal winners from the first two days of competition in Tokyo can be found here on the Olympics website.
Day 2 Medal Winners
Archery
Women's Team
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Germany
Cycling
Women's Road Race
Gold: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria
Silver: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands
Bronze: Elise Longo Borghini, Italy
Diving
Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard
Gold: China
Silver: Canada
Bronze: Germany
Fencing
Men's Individual Epee
Gold: Romain Cannone, France
Silver: Gergely Siklosi, Hungary
Bronze: Igor Reizlin, Ukraine
Women's Individual Foil
Gold: Lee Kiefer, United States
Silver: Inna Deriglazova, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Larisa Korobeynikova, Russian Olympic Committee
Judo
Men's 66kg
Gold: Hifumi Abe, Japan
Silver: Vazha Margvelashvili, Georgia
Bronze: Daniel Cargnin, Brazil
Bronze: Baul An, South Korea
Women's 52kg
Gold: Uta Abe, Japan
Silver: Amandine Buchard, France
Bronze: Chelsie Giles, Great Britain
Bronze: Odette Giuffrida, Italy
Shooting
Men's 10m Air Rifle
Gold: Will Shaner, United States
Silver: Lihao Sheng, China
Bronze: Haoran Yang, China
Women's 10m Pistol
Gold: Vitalina Batsarashkina, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Antoaneta Kostadinova, Bulgaria
Bronze: Ranxin Jiang, China
Skateboarding
Men's Street
Gold: Yuto Horigome, Japan
Silver: Kelvin Hoeffler, Brazil
Bronze: Jagger Eaton, United States
Swimming
Men's 400-meter Freestyle
Gold: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia
Silver: Jack McLoughlin, Australia
Bronze: Kieran Smith, United States
Men's 400-meter Individual Medley
Gold: Chase Kalisz, United States
Silver: Jay Litherland, United States
Bronze: Brendon Smith, Australia
Women's 400-meter Individual Medley
Gold: Yui Ohashi, Japan
Silver: Emma Weyant, United States
Bronze: Hali Flickinger, United States
Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay
Gold: Australia
Silver: Canada
Bronze: United States
Taekwondo
Men's 68kg
Gold: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan
Silver: Bradly Sinden, Great Britain
Bronze: Shuai Zhao, China
Bronze: Hakan Recber, Turkey
Women's 57kg
Gold: Anastasija Zolotic, United States
Silver: Tatiana Minina, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Chia-Ling Lo, Chinese Taipei
Bronze: Hatice Ilgun, Turkey
Weightlifting
Men's 61kg
Gold: Fabin Li, China
Silver: Eko Irawan, Indonesia
Bronze: Igor Son, Kazakhstan
Men's 67kg
Gold: Lijun Chen, China
Silver: Luis Mosquera Lozano, Colombia
Bronze: Mirko Zanni, Italy
American Women Win 1st Golds in Fencing, Taekwondo Events
Lee Kiefer and Anastasija Zolotic wrote pieces of American Olympic history on Sunday morning.
Kiefer became the first American champion in the women's fencing individual foil event. She became the first American woman to earn a medal of any kind in the event.
Kiefer is only the second American woman to a win a fencing gold in any discipline. Mariel Zagunis is the other Olympian to accomplish the feat, per NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi:
The 27-year-old Ohio native won five fencing matches to capture the individual foil gold. Her closest match came in the final against Russian Inna Deriglazova. Kiefer won that match 15-13.
Zolotic set history of her own in taekwondo by becoming the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the sport.
The 18-year-old from Florida also defeated a Russian foe in her event final. She took down Tatiana Minina by a 25-17 score in the gold-medal match.
Zolotic was the seventh seed in the 57-kilogram event. She knocked off Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinal round. Ilgun came back to win a bronze medal.
Kiefer and Zolotic became the first two American women to win gold medals in Tokyo. Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger took silver and bronze in their respective swimming events and the 4x100 freestyle relay team captured bronze on the first night of medal events in the pool.
Will Shaner Brings Home Gold for USA in Shooting
Shaner became the second American man to capture a gold medal early Sunday morning.
The 20-year-old set an Olympic record score of 251.6 points in the men's 10-meter air rifle competition.
Shaner entered the competition as the youngest American man to be involved in a rifle event at the Summer Olympics.
After he won gold, Shaner was still stunned in what he had just achieved, as he told USA Today's Chris Bumbaca.
"Still trying to believe it," he said afterward. "It's been a long time, though, growing up in the sport, progressing. To finally have [the gold medal], it’s amazing."
The victory from the University of Kentucky shooter was the first for an American man in the event.
Shaner advanced to the final after he took third in the qualification round. Another American, Lucas Kozeniesky, was one place above the gold-medal winner in qualifying. Kozeniesky finished sixth in the medal round.
As of Sunday morning, Shaner and Kalisz are the only two American men to win gold medals in Tokyo.