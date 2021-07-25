Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 2 Early Events

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The United States used a wave of 10 medals to surge near the top of the Tokyo Olympics medal leaderboard through two days of medal events.

The Americans picked up their first six medals of the Games in the swimming pool Saturday night. Chase Kalisz was the only gold winner of the group. The United States produced two silvers and three bronzes over the four events in the pool.

While most Americans were sleeping, the American gold medal haul ballooned thanks to Lee Kiefer in women's fencing, Will Shaner in men's shooting and Anastasija Zolotic in taekwondo.

In total, the United States captured 10 medals across four sports in the last 24 hours to move one behind China in the overall medal table.

Day 2 Medal Winners

Archery

Women's Team

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Germany

Cycling

Women's Road Race

Gold: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria

Silver: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands

Bronze: Elise Longo Borghini, Italy

Diving

Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard

Gold: China

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Germany

Fencing

Men's Individual Epee

Gold: Romain Cannone, France

Silver: Gergely Siklosi, Hungary

Bronze: Igor Reizlin, Ukraine

Women's Individual Foil

Gold: Lee Kiefer, United States

Silver: Inna Deriglazova, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Larisa Korobeynikova, Russian Olympic Committee

Judo

Men's 66kg

Gold: Hifumi Abe, Japan

Silver: Vazha Margvelashvili, Georgia

Bronze: Daniel Cargnin, Brazil

Bronze: Baul An, South Korea

Women's 52kg

Gold: Uta Abe, Japan

Silver: Amandine Buchard, France

Bronze: Chelsie Giles, Great Britain

Bronze: Odette Giuffrida, Italy

Shooting

Men's 10m Air Rifle

Gold: Will Shaner, United States

Silver: Lihao Sheng, China

Bronze: Haoran Yang, China

Women's 10m Pistol

Gold: Vitalina Batsarashkina, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Antoaneta Kostadinova, Bulgaria

Bronze: Ranxin Jiang, China

Skateboarding

Men's Street

Gold: Yuto Horigome, Japan

Silver: Kelvin Hoeffler, Brazil

Bronze: Jagger Eaton, United States

Swimming

Men's 400-meter Freestyle

Gold: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia

Silver: Jack McLoughlin, Australia

Bronze: Kieran Smith, United States

Men's 400-meter Individual Medley

Gold: Chase Kalisz, United States

Silver: Jay Litherland, United States

Bronze: Brendon Smith, Australia

Women's 400-meter Individual Medley

Gold: Yui Ohashi, Japan

Silver: Emma Weyant, United States

Bronze: Hali Flickinger, United States

Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay

Gold: Australia

Silver: Canada

Bronze: United States

Taekwondo

Men's 68kg

Gold: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan



Silver: Bradly Sinden, Great Britain

Bronze: Shuai Zhao, China

Bronze: Hakan Recber, Turkey

Women's 57kg

Gold: Anastasija Zolotic, United States

Silver: Tatiana Minina, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Chia-Ling Lo, Chinese Taipei

Bronze: Hatice Ilgun, Turkey

Weightlifting

Men's 61kg

Gold: Fabin Li, China

Silver: Eko Irawan, Indonesia

Bronze: Igor Son, Kazakhstan

Men's 67kg

Gold: Lijun Chen, China

Silver: Luis Mosquera Lozano, Colombia

Bronze: Mirko Zanni, Italy

American Women Win 1st Golds in Fencing, Taekwondo Events

Lee Kiefer and Anastasija Zolotic wrote pieces of American Olympic history on Sunday morning.

Kiefer became the first American champion in the women's fencing individual foil event. She became the first American woman to earn a medal of any kind in the event.

Kiefer is only the second American woman to a win a fencing gold in any discipline. Mariel Zagunis is the other Olympian to accomplish the feat, per NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi:

The 27-year-old Ohio native won five fencing matches to capture the individual foil gold. Her closest match came in the final against Russian Inna Deriglazova. Kiefer won that match 15-13.

Zolotic set history of her own in taekwondo by becoming the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the sport.

The 18-year-old from Florida also defeated a Russian foe in her event final. She took down Tatiana Minina by a 25-17 score in the gold-medal match.

Zolotic was the seventh seed in the 57-kilogram event. She knocked off Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinal round. Ilgun came back to win a bronze medal.

Kiefer and Zolotic became the first two American women to win gold medals in Tokyo. Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger took silver and bronze in their respective swimming events and the 4x100 freestyle relay team captured bronze on the first night of medal events in the pool.

Will Shaner Brings Home Gold for USA in Shooting

Shaner became the second American man to capture a gold medal early Sunday morning.

The 20-year-old set an Olympic record score of 251.6 points in the men's 10-meter air rifle competition.

Shaner entered the competition as the youngest American man to be involved in a rifle event at the Summer Olympics.

After he won gold, Shaner was still stunned in what he had just achieved, as he told USA Today's Chris Bumbaca.

"Still trying to believe it," he said afterward. "It's been a long time, though, growing up in the sport, progressing. To finally have [the gold medal], it’s amazing."

The victory from the University of Kentucky shooter was the first for an American man in the event.

Shaner advanced to the final after he took third in the qualification round. Another American, Lucas Kozeniesky, was one place above the gold-medal winner in qualifying. Kozeniesky finished sixth in the medal round.

As of Sunday morning, Shaner and Kalisz are the only two American men to win gold medals in Tokyo.