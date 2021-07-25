X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 2 Early Events

    Gold medalist Lee Kiefer of the United States, holds her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's individual Foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

    The United States used a wave of 10 medals to surge near the top of the Tokyo Olympics medal leaderboard through two days of medal events. 

    The Americans picked up their first six medals of the Games in the swimming pool Saturday night. Chase Kalisz was the only gold winner of the group. The United States produced two silvers and three bronzes over the four events in the pool. 

    While most Americans were sleeping, the American gold medal haul ballooned thanks to Lee Kiefer in women's fencing, Will Shaner in men's shooting and Anastasija Zolotic in taekwondo. 

    In total, the United States captured 10 medals across four sports in the last 24 hours to move one behind China in the overall medal table. 

    The full list of medal winners from the first two days of competition in Tokyo can be found here on the Olympics website. 

                  

    Day 2 Medal Winners

    Archery

    Women's Team

    Gold: South Korea

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Germany

        

    Cycling

    Women's Road Race

    Gold: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria

    Silver: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands

    Bronze: Elise Longo Borghini, Italy

          

    Diving

    Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard

    Gold: China

    Silver: Canada

    Bronze: Germany 

        

    Fencing

    Men's Individual Epee

    Gold: Romain Cannone, France

    Silver: Gergely Siklosi, Hungary

    Bronze: Igor Reizlin, Ukraine

         

    Women's Individual Foil

    Gold: Lee Kiefer, United States

    Silver: Inna Deriglazova, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Larisa Korobeynikova, Russian Olympic Committee

            

    Judo

    Men's 66kg

    Gold: Hifumi Abe, Japan

    Silver: Vazha Margvelashvili, Georgia

    Bronze: Daniel Cargnin, Brazil

    Bronze: Baul An, South Korea

        

    Women's 52kg

    Gold: Uta Abe, Japan

    Silver: Amandine Buchard, France

    Bronze: Chelsie Giles, Great Britain

    Bronze: Odette Giuffrida, Italy

          

    Shooting

    Men's 10m Air Rifle

    Gold: Will Shaner, United States

    Silver: Lihao Sheng, China

    Bronze: Haoran Yang, China

         

    Women's 10m Pistol

    Gold: Vitalina Batsarashkina, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Antoaneta Kostadinova, Bulgaria

    Bronze: Ranxin Jiang, China

         

    Skateboarding

    Men's Street

    Gold: Yuto Horigome, Japan

    Silver: Kelvin Hoeffler, Brazil

    Bronze: Jagger Eaton, United States

         

    Swimming

    Men's 400-meter Freestyle

    Gold: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia

    Silver: Jack McLoughlin, Australia

    Bronze: Kieran Smith, United States

         

    Men's 400-meter Individual Medley

    Gold: Chase Kalisz, United States

    Silver: Jay Litherland, United States

    Bronze: Brendon Smith, Australia

          

    Women's 400-meter Individual Medley

    Gold: Yui Ohashi, Japan

    Silver: Emma Weyant, United States

    Bronze: Hali Flickinger, United States

        

    Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay

    Gold: Australia

    Silver: Canada

    Bronze: United States 

          

    Taekwondo

    Men's 68kg

    Gold: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan

    Silver: Bradly Sinden, Great Britain

    Bronze: Shuai Zhao, China

    Bronze: Hakan Recber, Turkey

        

    Women's 57kg

    Gold: Anastasija Zolotic, United States

    Silver: Tatiana Minina, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Chia-Ling Lo, Chinese Taipei

    Bronze: Hatice Ilgun, Turkey 

          

    Weightlifting

    Men's 61kg

    Gold: Fabin Li, China

    Silver: Eko Irawan, Indonesia

    Bronze: Igor Son, Kazakhstan

         

    Men's 67kg

    Gold: Lijun Chen, China

    Silver: Luis Mosquera Lozano, Colombia

    Bronze: Mirko Zanni, Italy

          

    American Women Win 1st Golds in Fencing, Taekwondo Events

    Lee Kiefer and Anastasija Zolotic wrote pieces of American Olympic history on Sunday morning.

    Kiefer became the first American champion in the women's fencing individual foil event. She became the first American woman to earn a medal of any kind in the event. 

    .@leetothekiefer becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

    When dreams ➡️ reality 🥇

    Kiefer is only the second American woman to a win a fencing gold in any discipline. Mariel Zagunis is the other Olympian to accomplish the feat, per NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi: 

    Lee Kiefer becomes the second U.S. woman to win an Olympic fencing gold medal after Mariel Zagunis. Kiefer trained during the pandemic on a fencing strip she helped build in her parents' basement.

    The 27-year-old Ohio native won five fencing matches to capture the individual foil gold. Her closest match came in the final against Russian Inna Deriglazova. Kiefer won that match 15-13. 

    Zolotic set history of her own in taekwondo by becoming the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the sport. 

    Anastasija Zolotic just became the 1st American woman to win Olympic gold in taekwondo 😱

    The 18-year-old from Florida also defeated a Russian foe in her event final. She took down Tatiana Minina by a 25-17 score in the gold-medal match. 

    Zolotic was the seventh seed in the 57-kilogram event. She knocked off Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinal round. Ilgun came back to win a bronze medal. 

    Kiefer and Zolotic became the first two American women to win gold medals in Tokyo. Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger took silver and bronze in their respective swimming events and the 4x100 freestyle relay team captured bronze on the first night of medal events in the pool.

             

    Will Shaner Brings Home Gold for USA in Shooting

    Shaner became the second American man to capture a gold medal early Sunday morning. 

    The 20-year-old set an Olympic record score of 251.6 points in the men's 10-meter air rifle competition. 

    Will Shaner, the youngest man to compete for @TeamUSA in a rifle event, won gold in the 10-meter air rifle.

    Shaner entered the competition as the youngest American man to be involved in a rifle event at the Summer Olympics. 

    After he won gold, Shaner was still stunned in what he had just achieved, as he told USA Today's Chris Bumbaca

    "Still trying to believe it," he said afterward. "It's been a long time, though, growing up in the sport, progressing. To finally have [the gold medal], it’s amazing."

    The victory from the University of Kentucky shooter was the first for an American man in the event. 

    Shaner advanced to the final after he took third in the qualification round. Another American, Lucas Kozeniesky, was one place above the gold-medal winner in qualifying. Kozeniesky finished sixth in the medal round. 

    As of Sunday morning, Shaner and Kalisz are the only two American men to win gold medals in Tokyo. 

