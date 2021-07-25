2021 NHL Draft Results: Full Grades Review for All Franchises

0 of 4

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL draft began with the Buffalo Sabres taking Michigan defenseman Owen Power on Friday. It ended when the Tampa Bay Lightning selected Finnish forward Niko Huuhtanen on Saturday.

Between those two picks, 221 other players were drafted during the seven-round event, which was held in a virtual format for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. That didn't dampen the excitement of the players and teams, though, as another wave of young talent moved closer to the NHL ranks.

Many of these prospects won't be entering the league in the near future. It will take time before most are ready to make an impact in the NHL. However, it's not too early to evaluate how the league's 32 teams appear to have done with their selections in the draft.

Here's a list of grades for all 32 teams for the players they selected during the 2021 NHL draft.