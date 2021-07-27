Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 5 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Second place.

It has only happened to five-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky once before at the Olympics—in a relay in Rio.

Earlier this week, Ledecky earned her first individual silver when Ariarne Titmus edged her for first place in the 400-meter freestyle.

The two will compete again in the 200-meter freestyle on Day 5. The U.S. men's basketball team will also be looking to get back on track, and other highlights of the day include the finals of men's rugby sevens and women's 3x3 basketball, men's gymnastics and women's cycling.

With the tricky time difference between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's happening, when. Day 5 events will start on Tuesday evening, run through the night and wrap up Wednesday morning.

Whether you're a fan of the hardwood or the pool, or want to take in some rugby or gymnastics, we've got your covered.

Let's go! This is your guide to Day 5 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.