WWE NXT Superstars Who Should Get the Next Call-Up to the Main Roster

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE main roster is in a transitional phase at the moment following call-ups for several Superstars from NXT in the past few weeks.

Clearly, the idea is to keep things fresh by injecting new blood into Raw and SmackDown by dipping into the black-and-gold brand for some of its top wrestlers.

While the most recent crop may be enough for now, more of WWE's developmental talent will move up to the main roster in time.

Keeping in mind current trends, everyone's usefulness on all brands and the overall momentum heading in any direction, let's take a look at some of the NXT Superstars who should be considered as the next choices to join the main roster.