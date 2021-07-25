Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 3 in Tokyo

0 of 6

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

We're already three days into the action at the Tokyo Olympics, and the stakes are only getting higher.

The events taking place on Day 3 include the first medal event in the new Olympic sport of women's street skateboarding, a momentous 400-meter freestyle race for defending gold medalist Katie Ledecky and a crucial match between softball rivals Japan and the U.S.

Also on the docket are the men's 100-meter breaststroke final and the women's taekwondo medal event.

Given the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the East Coast of the United States, most competitions will take place overnight or in the early morning hours stateside. We'll cover the events starting Sunday night in the U.S. through Monday morning.

This is your guide to Day 3 of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.