Summer Olympics 2021 Schedule: Saturday TV, Live Stream Coverage from Tokyo

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

For millions of sports fans around the world, the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23 signaled the start of epic competitions that will captivate and inspire for years to come.

All told, there are 339 events across 41 sports, with 613 athletes from Team USA that will compete in 36 disciplines, which includes new additions like skateboarding, surfing, karate and 3x3 basketball.

But nothing cements the beginning of the Games quite like the first gold medal given, which went to China's Yang Qian in the women's 10-meter air rifle.

Yang beat Anastasiia Galashina of Russia with 9.8 on her final shot and an Olympic record of 251.8.

Currently, China leads all countries with four medals (three gold, one bronze), while the United States has yet to medal in any event.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NBC and its affiliates for live coverage, as well as fuboTV for streaming.

A detailed schedule of competitions can be found at Olympics.com and the broadcast and live-stream information at NBCOlympics.com.

Here's a short list of Saturday's 23 can't miss events, which includes qualifying and medal rounds.

2021 Tokyo Olympics Saturday Schedule

(All times ET)



Saturday, July 24

Women's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan: 12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Archery, Mixed Team Finals: 2 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Tennis, Men's/Women's Doubles/Singles: 2 a.m.-7 a.m.

Softball, USA vs. Mexico: 2 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Women's Soccer, Sweden vs. Australia: 2 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball, Women's Qualifier: 2 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Beach Volleyball, Men's Qualifier: 2 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Swimming: Qualifying Heats: 2 a.m.- 9:50 a.m.

Basketball, Men's 3 on 3: 2 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Men's Gymnastics, Qualifying: 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men's Volleyball, USA vs. France: 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women's Soccer, USA vs. New Zealand: 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Swimming, Finals: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Skateboarding, Men's Street final: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Softball, USA vs. Australia: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Naomi Osaka happily lit the cauldron to conclude the opening ceremony, but it was Japan's Kohei Uchimura that had to pass the torch in men's gymnastics after failing to qualify for the high bar finals.

The two-time Olympic champion fell off the horizontal bar in the middle of his routine, leaving the door wide open for his teammate Daiki Hashimoto to vault to the top of the leaderboard.

"I don't want to look back on my performance because I failed," Uchimura told reporters later per ESPN. "In the last three Olympics I took part in, I was always able to bring out in competition what I practiced, but I can't do that anymore.

"I'm past my peak, I just have to accept that calmly."

Undaunted by his early exit, Uchimura came back to cheer on his younger teammates.

"They're just amazing. For their first Olympics, they're almost too amazing for words," Uchimura said.

"When I came back to the floor after my performance, they were getting together, discussing things and solving problems by themselves. I don't think I'm needed by them anymore."

Other popular events like swimming, beach volleyball and the men's street final in skateboarding will be on display Saturday.

With skateboarding going mainstream at the Games, get ready for the star power of Heimana Reynolds, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in men's park skateboarding.

"For skateboarding to be recognized at that level is crazy," Reynolds told NNC.

Other more popular events like women's soccer will resume, with Team USA looking to bounce back from it's 3-0 loss to Sweden in the opening game.

They beat New Zealand 6-1 on Saturday to right the ship.

"We don’t have a choice," Kelley O’Hara told Andrew Das of the New York Times before the game. "We have to come out the next game and we have to be absolutely ruthless."