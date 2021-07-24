Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 1 Winners and Losers

1 of 6

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

While the Olympic opening ceremony signals the beginning of the Games, it doesn't really feel like things have gotten started until a medal is awarded.

And thanks to Yang Qian's steady aim in the women's 10-meter air rifle competition, China won the first gold medal of the 339 events that will take place within the next two-plus weeks.

By the time the knockout-style tournament was whittled down to the final three shooters, it looked to be Anastasiia Galashina's gold medal to lose. The woman from the Russian Olympic Committee had a score of 210.5 with Yang in second place at 210.0 and Switzerland's Nina Christen in third place at 209.9. That might not seem like much of a difference, but she was consistently within about a millimeter of the bullseye and merely needed to keep that up for four more shots.

Even heading into the final shot, Galashina was ahead by 0.2 and had just hit a 10.8 on her previous shot—0.1 points shy of the maximum score. One more like that and she was assured a gold medal.

The pressure was too much, though. After averaging 10.53 on her first 23 shots, Galashina missed badly on No. 24 for a score of 8.9. Yang was also clearly feeling the nerves with a 9.8 on her final shot, but it was enough for the win.

Team USA's Mary Tucker placed sixth in the event.