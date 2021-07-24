Olympic Basketball 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds for Day 1

John Locher/Associated Press

The men's Olympic basketball tournament in Tokyo is set to tipoff late Saturday night and early Sunday morning stateside.

The U.S. will be in pursuit of its fourth consecutive gold medal after going 2-2 in exhibitions leading up to the Games. It will be tested immediately in a pool-play game against a France team that features several NBA players.

The first day also features Australia, which is considered the biggest threat to Team USA's run for gold. Australia is set to start Olympic play against Nigeria.

Here's a look at the schedule for Day 1, including broadcast information and the latest lines. All games will be streaming on the NBC Sports App or Peacock. A tape delay of the United States game will be shown on NBC in the afternoon and NBC Sports Network in prime time.

Day 1 Olympic Basketball Schedule

Saturday, July 24

Men's: Czech Republic (-17.5) vs. Iran, 9 p.m. ET (NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com)

Sunday, July 25

Men's: Italy (-5.5) vs. Germany, 12:40 a.m. ET (NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com)

Men's: Australia (-8.5) vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m. ET (NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com)

Men's: USA (-12) vs. France, 8 a.m. ET (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Women's: Spain (-25) vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. ET (NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Day 1 marks the beginning of pool play, with the top two teams in each group of four advancing. Two of the three favorites to win the three groups will be in action. The United States (-2000; wager $2000 to win $100) are the favorites in Group A, while Australia (-190) has the best odds in Group B.

Spain (-125) is the lone favorite not in action.

The United States' matchup with France will be one to watch. The national team will be looking to rebound from a disappointing showing in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where they did not win a medal. France beat Team USA in the quarterfinals on their way to a bronze medal.

This version of Team USA looks much different. Khris Middleton, who logged 18 minutes, and Jayson Tatum, who got the DNP (coach's decision), are the only holdovers representing the team in Tokyo.

The France team, looks very familiar, though. It will be lead by Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum. All three made key contributions in the World Cup win.

Gregg Popovich's squad has received some reinforcements, with Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker and Middleton heading to Japan straight from the NBA Finals. The head coach isn't sure how he will help them acclimate, telling the Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports):

"I think it's going to be a little bit by the seat of the pants because there's no formula to go by. It depends how the team is doing and the condition of the players here, what we think we need. Our first game is France so we'll look in terms of what fits might work best, but it's not going to be like they're going to come and sit for a week and get ready."

Australia and Nigeria both picked up wins against Team USA in exhibitions leading up to the tournament. However, their exhibition against one another yielded a blowout 108-69 win for the Boomers. The team brings a wealth of international and NBA experience to the stage, with veterans like Joe Ingles and Aron Baynes flanked by young guns like Josh Green and Matisse Thybulle.

The most intriguing game of the day might be the Group B matchup between Italy and Germany. Italy got to the Olympics by upsetting Serbia in qualifying. Now, they add Danilo Gallinari to their ranks.

Germany will be without Dennis Schroeder but went 4-0 in qualifying. This is its first time since Dirk Nowitzki's retirement it has made the Olympic field after finishing 10th in 2008.

On the women's side, it's a relatively quiet day. Spain, which is ranked third in the world by FIBA, will open its Olympic campaign as the big favorite over South Korea in the only action of the day.

