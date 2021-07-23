Evian Championship 2021: Jeongeun Lee6 in 1st Place After Record-Tying Round 2

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

Jeongeun Lee6 turned heads when she birdied four of the final five holes during Thursday's opening round of the 2021 Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

She also started building momentum that would turn into history.

Lee6 picked up right where she left off in dramatic fashion and shot a 10-under 61 in Friday's second round. She has a commanding three-stroke lead over the rest of the field and appears well on her way to a tournament victory.

Kent Paisley of Golf Digest noted Lee6's bogey-free 10-under 61 matched the round from Hyo Joo Kim at the 2014 Evian Championship as the lowest score in major history.

The full leaderboard can be found at LPGA.com.

1. Jeongeun Lee6, -15

Video Play Button Videos you might like

T2. Pajaree Anannarukarn, -12

T2. Ariya Jutanugarn, -12

T4. Lydia Ko, -9

T4. Yealimi Noh, -9

"I didn't feel my best," Lee6 said after Friday's round, per Paisley. "My swing is still not perfect, but I tried to focus on one shot at a time and my backswing shape and rhythm. I focus on just process. I didn't dwell on the results."

If that wasn't her best, the rest of the field is in serious trouble.

Lee6 was brilliant from the start with two birdies in her first three holes while starting on the back nine. From there, she settled in with four straight pars before turning the corner with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 before making the turn for what would become a brilliant back nine.

She birdied six of her final nine holes, including the final four, in an incredible stretch to tie the record and seize control of the tournament.

Lee6 had to wrest it from Pajaree Anannarukarn and Yealimi Noh, who shared the lead at six under par through the first round.

Anannarukarn is still within striking distance thanks to her own strong finish that included birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 and an eagle on No. 18. It was a similar stretch to her first round with birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 18.

She also wasn't the only one who eagled the 18th to move within three strokes of the lead, as Ariya Jutanugarn did the same after notching four straight birdies on Nos. 6-9.

It was a much more up-and-down showing from Noh, who started with a bogey on the 10th and also bogeyed Nos. 1 and 16 to take some of the momentum away from six birdies mixed in throughout the rest of her round.

She is still tied for fourth place at nine-under following a three-under 68, but she is six strokes back of Lee6.

And if Lee6 continues to play like she did at the end of Thursday's round and throughout Friday's competition, everyone will remain in comeback mode until she lifts the trophy.