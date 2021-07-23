NBC Olympics Schedule 2021: Full TV Coverage, Live Stream for Summer Events

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Now that the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is complete, the world's attention turns to the competition grounds. Between now and August 8, some of the world's best athletes will compete on the field, track, court and in the pool for the ultimate in individual and team glory.

For fans looking to absorb a little bit of everything, the next couple of weeks will be challenging. Following a particular sport may not be too difficult—and a day-by-day schedule can be found at Olympics.com—but many events will be run simultaneously.

Television coverage will be provided by NBC and its family of networks, with coverage frequently switching between events. Here, we'll examine a select schedule for the Summer Games' opening weekend, along with some of the marquee events on the full schedule.

The complete broadcast schedule and live-stream information can be found at NBCOlympics.com.

2021 Tokyo Olympics, Partial Opening-Weekend Schedule

(All times ET)



Friday, July 23



Opening Ceremony: 6:55 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rowing, Qualifying Heat: 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cycling, Men's Road Race: 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Tennis, Men's/Women's Doubles/Singles: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Saturday, July 24

Women's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan: 12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Archery, Mixed Team Finals: 2 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Tennis, Men's/Women's Doubles/Singles: 2 a.m.-7 a.m.

Softball, USA vs. Mexico: 2 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Women's Soccer, Sweden vs. Australia: 2 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball, Women's Qualifier: 2 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Beach Volleyball, Men's Qualifier: 2 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Swimming: Qualifying Heats: 2 a.m.- 9:50 a.m.

Basketball, Men's 3 on 3: 2 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Men's Gymnastics, Qualifying: 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men's Volleyball, USA vs. France: 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women's Soccer, USA vs. New Zealand: 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Swimming, Finals: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Skateboarding, Men's Street final: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Softball, USA vs. Australia: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, July 25

Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan: 1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Diving, Women's Synchronized Team Final: 2 a.m.- 4 a.m.

Archery, Women's Team Final: 2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Cycling, Women's Road Race: 2 a.m.-8:20 a.m.

Tennis, Men's/Women's Singles/Doubles: 2 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women's Basketball 3 on 3, USA vs. Romania: 2 a.m.-8:20 a.m.

Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Ivory Coast: 4:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Gymnastics, Women's Qualifying: 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men's Basketball, USA vs. France: 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men's Soccer: Australia vs. Spain: 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Women's Basketball 3 on 3: USA vs. Taiwan: 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Men's Soccer: Japan vs. Mexico: 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Triathlon, Men's Final: 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Skateboarding, Women's Street Final: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Softball, USA vs. Japan: 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming, Finals: 9:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Tennis, Men's/Women's Doubles/Singles Second Round: 2 a.m.-7 a.m.

While the opening weekend will feature some popular sports, like tennis, soccer and gymnastics, many of the big-draw events will come later in the week and/or into August.

Golf, for example, won't begin until July 29 and will run through August 7. Basketball, of the non 3-on-3 variety, will run all the way through to the Olympics' final day on August 8. This means that fans will have plenty of opportunities to see NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Marc Gasol and Devin Booker.

Volleyball and water polo are also sports that will run for virtually the entirety of the Olympic schedule, with medal events for both occurring on August 7 and 8. Athletics, or track and field events, will take place July 30 through August 8.

Gymnastics will begin on July 24 and will have medal events from July 26-29 and again from August 1-3. U.S. competitor Simone Biles is obviously the biggest draw, as she is one of the most dominant athletes in any sport.

Biles is planning to unleash the Yurchenko double pike vault for the first time in Olympic competition. While it's a dangerous maneuver, she seems to have had little trouble with it during training:

Gymnastics will be a huge draw, as will soccer (football), arguably the biggest global sport in existence. The soccer tournament got underway during the week and provided one noteworthy moment with the U.S. women's team falling 0-3 to Sweden.

"Did we expect this result tonight? No," USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe said, per Andrew Das of the New York Times. "It's frustrating, and it's frustrating that it's Sweden."

U.S.A. won the 2019 Women's World Cup but was eliminated by Sweden in the 2016 Summer Games. Men's soccer will get underway over the weekend.

Less traditional Olympic sports like surfing and skateboarding will be on display in the coming days, too, and there really should be a sporting event to suit every fan over the next couple of weeks.