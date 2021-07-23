Tokyo 2021 Olympics: Dates, Logo, Top Athletes and Events to Watch on Schedule

Vincent Thian/Associated Press

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics are officially underway. Some of this year's events began earlier in the week, but the opening ceremony took place on Friday, kicking off the first weekend of the games.

Between now and August 8, athletes from around the world will compete in traditional summer sports like basketball, soccer, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and track and field. They will vie for the ultimate prize in the sporting world, an Olympic gold medal.

Below, you'll find a look at the schedule for the 2021 Olympics and some of the biggest stars and events to follow along the way.

First, though, let's have a look at the Tokyo Olympics logo, designed by Asao Tokolo:

"Composed of three varieties of rectangular shapes, the design represents different countries, cultures and ways of thinking. It incorporates the message of 'Unity in Diversity.' It also expresses the fact that the Olympic and Paralympic Games seek to promote diversity as a platform to connect the world."

Tokyo Olympics Schedule, Select Sports

3x3 Basketball: July 24-23

Archery: July 23-31

Artistic Gymnastics: July 24-29, August 1-3

Athletics: August 1-8

Badminton: July 24-August 2

Baseball/Softball: July 24-August 7

Basketball: July 25-August 8

Beach Volleyball: July 24-August 7

Boxing: July 24-August 8

Cycling BMX Freestyle: July 31, August 1

Cycling BMX Racing: July 29-30

Cycling Mountain Bike: July 26-27

Cycling Road: July 24-25, 28

Cycling Track: August 2-8

Diving: July 225-28, July 30-August 7

Fencing: July 24-August 1

Football (Soccer): July 2425, July 27-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-7

Golf: July 29-August 1, August 4-7

Judo: July 24-31

Rhythmic Gymnastics: August 6-8

Shooting: July 22-August 2

Skateboarding: July 25-26, August 4-5

Swimming: July 24-August 1

Tennis: July 24-August 1

Water Polo: July 24-August 8

*Full Olympics schedule can be found at Olympics.com

Athletes, Events to Watch

While the Summer Olympics do features several specialized events that aren't popular in non-Olympic years, sports like soccer, basketball, tennis and golf are popular year-round.

Unsurprisingly, some of the Tokyo Olympics' biggest celebrities will come from these sports.

Basketball fans won't want to miss watching NBA stars like Matthew Dellavedova, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Marc Gasol, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant suiting up for their respective countries. While the NBA Finals have ended, the NBA-level basketball will go on for another few days.

Soccer fans can tune in to watch stars like Max Kruse, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Dani Alves on the men's side, while Megan Rapinoe, Vivianne Miedema and Christine Sinclair are among the biggest names in the women's tournament.

Tennis will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.

Then, of course, there is gymnastics, a sport that isn't particularly popular in non-Olympic years. One of the biggest sporting celebrities in the world, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles leads an exciting field that could be the highlight of the Summer Games.

Biles plans to attempt the Yurchenko double pike vault, which could become the highlight of the summer.

"If she really wants to do it, she's going to have to beg me," coach Laurent Landi said, per Alex Azzi of On Her Turf. "People seem to forget that it's a very, very dangerous skill... Just to have glory and being [in] the Code of Points, it's not enough.

While some of the marquee sports are likely to headline the next couple of weeks, there should be a little something for every fan in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The key will be watching who and what you enjoy most.