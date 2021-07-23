NHL Draft 2021: TV Schedule, Order and Mock Draft Predictions for Top Prospects

0 of 4

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres are on the clock. And soon, they'll use the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft to take a player who they hope will continue to help their franchise get back on course.

The first round of the draft takes place Friday night and will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 are scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NHL Network. Like last year, the draft is being held in a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While there have been many predictions about how things will unfold, there will likely be some surprise selections throughout the two-day event. Regardless, a ton of young, talented players will soon be beginning their path to the NHL.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's first round, including a mock draft.