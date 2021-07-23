Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Goldberg, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and More

1 of 6

"Go home, Goldberg." (@alexb312181)

"Enough with Goldberg already." (@SteveB82)

"I love how Goldberg returned with a decisive win over Lesnar, but that nostalgic feeling has waved to 'Oh no, not again.'" (@DantheMan82)

We had a lot of takes on Goldberg this week, but these three sum up the majority of the comments by readers. It seems the B/R community is not happy to see him back in WWE again.

Personally, I am fine with Goldberg having a match every once in a blue moon, but I am past the point of wanting to see him win titles. He needs to put Bobby Lashley over, not defeat him for the belt.

While I would prefer to see WWE focus on current talent, this is also a business. Goldberg will move merchandise and bring a few eyes back to the product. A lot of people will watch just in the hope of seeing him lose. There is value in that.

"Goldberg ruined The Fiend, and Bray Wyatt will never recover." (@TheCleanOne)

He may have had a short-term effect on Wyatt's career, but WWE booking was what really took him from being a must-see act and turned him into a punchline.

The Fiend can be salvaged, but WWE doesn't have forever. It needs to figure out how to bring him back into the fold and then use him in unique ways. He should not be worried about titles. His feuds should all be cerebral storylines that screw with his opponents' heads.