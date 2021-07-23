Preview and Predictions for Tokyo Olympics Men's Basketball Tournament

1 of 7

John Locher/Associated Press

Iran, France, USA, Czech Republic

The Favorite

In this group, Team USA is the favorite. It will have a shot to make up for its seventh-place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, although this is not the best team that the United States has sent to the Olympics in recent years.

Although Team USA lost its first two exhibition games, a roster headlined by Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard is too talented to get knocked out in the group stage. Now that the NBA Finals are over, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will join the squad to provide some backcourt reinforcements.

Team USA showed its pathway to victory in its final exhibition against Spain. It played lockdown defense, got out in transition and moved the ball in the half court. If Team USA uses this blueprint, it will be tough to beat.

Team USA's size—or lack thereof—is the biggest concern. Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green will handle the majority of the center minutes. JaVale McGee was a late addition to the squad, but he will likely see spot minutes.

Team USA might not be perfect, but it has loads of scorers from Durant and Lillard to Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine. It will be a difficult team to defend throughout the Olympics.

The Field

This is not the easiest group. France is loaded with NBA talent on its roster, including Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum. The Czech Republic is sneaky good, too. Iran is the fourth team in the group, but it will be hard-pressed to pick up a win.

France knocked out the USA in the World Cup and is returning most of that roster to Tokyo. But it struggled in its three exhibition games before the Olympics, including an 81-75 loss to Japan. The Czech Republic upset a loaded Canadian team in the qualifying tournament. It can get hot from deep, having shot 40 percent on three-pointers in that tournament.

Top Questions/X-Factors

The biggest question is whether the United States' depth to start the tournament will put it in a hole. Only eight players made the initial flight to Japan, as Holiday, Middleton and Booker were playing in the NBA Finals and LaVine stayed back because of COVID-19 protocols. (LaVine did join the team in Tokyo on Thursday.)

Winning that first game in pool play is critical. If Team USA isn't at full strength, the remaining rotation players will be under extra strain.

Group A Prediction

Right off the bat, the two best teams in the group will square off. The winner of France vs. Team USA will have a leg up on winning the group, while the loser of that game will have some work to do.

The Czech Republic should ease into the tournament with a game against Iran. This means it will have a chance to catch either the French or American squad on an off night and slide into second place.

Ultimately, talent should win out with the USA winning the group and France holding off the Czech Republic to advance to the knockout stage.