The Best Olympic Moments Since 2000

0 of 7

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While every Summer and Winter Games is memorable for any number of reasons, only a truly special moment can become an unforgettable part of Olympic history.

In the last two decades, the best stories have unsurprisingly followed the most successful athletes.

United States swimmer Michael Phelps set a career medal record. Norwegian skier Marit Bjorgen won the most medals in Winter Olympics history. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and U.S. snowboarder Shaun White became household names.

The list is subjective but includes several of the most iconic individual and team accomplishments at the Olympics since 2000.