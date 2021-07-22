MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz and More

1 of 3

Joe Puetz/Associated Press

Kris Bryant is a guy who can help numerous contenders.

His numbers have fallen in the last couple of months, but he is a guy who works good at-bats and can hit for power (.834 OPS) while also being an asset on the bases. He can also play multiple positions.

The 29-year-old has played all three outfield positions and both corner infield spots. That defensive versatility gives him the feel of somebody who could help a lot of teams.

For those reasons—not to mention the fact that Bryant will be a free agent and could command a big deal this winter—ESPN's Jeff Passan reported he is "good as gone."

Passan noted just about every team in the National League East could use Bryant on the roster. Indeed, Pat Raggazo of Sports Illustrated's FanNation reported the New York Mets are "focused" on adding a player of his caliber. Jon Heyman of MLB Network said the Washington Nationals are another NL East club with an interest.

Teams in the NL East likely won't be alone in pursuing Bryant, though. The San Francisco Giants could also get involved. Other teams might have the Cubs star in their periphery.

Chicago will do its due diligence. Perhaps retaining Bryant and re-signing him in the offseason is still an option. However, his market appears to be pretty plentiful, making it all the more likely a Cubs team looking for young assets chooses to trade him.