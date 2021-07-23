Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 1 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Jin-man Lee/Associated Press

The official Day 1 of the Tokyo Summer Olympics starts with a celebration. And then, it'll be time to unleash the competitors.

After the opening ceremony, a few marquee sports will get underway. While the soccer and softball tournaments continue, several more—tennis, men's 3x3 basketball and beach volleyball, among them—have their opening day on the schedule.

Because of the dramatic time difference between Tokyo and any location in the United States, most competitions will take place overnight. Each event highlighted in this piece will take place Friday night through Saturday morning.

This is your guide to Day 1 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.