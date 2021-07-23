Brand New Landing Spots for NBA's Most Rumored Trade Targets

3 of 5

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Welcome to the other side of the Raptors' offseason.

Though they should not be viewed purely in blow-it-up terms, they also aren't above the most nuclear scenarios. Kyle Lowry could opt to sign elsewhere in free agency, and having the No. 4 pick might embolden team president Masai Ujiri (or perhaps his successor) to jump-start a more wholesale facelift should the best player in franchise history bolt for greener pastures.

Gauging the market value of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet would be part and parcel of any reset. Neither is ancient, but age-27 players aren't exactly rebuilding-team material.

Siakam's name has already ambled into the rumor mill. The Athletic's John Hollinger cited him as someone to watch in the Warriors' search for marquee help.

To whomever is currently pointing out that the Phoenix Suns are not the Warriors: Thank you. But if the Raptors are potentially open to flipping Siakam for some combination of James Wiseman and the Nos. 7 and 14 picks, they'd presumably weigh other overtures that significantly beef up their future-asset trove.

Phoenix has the resources to meet that criteria. Mikal Bridges should be considered untouchable in any deal that doesn't net the team a top-20 player, but the Suns have Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Jalen Smith (last year's No. 10 pick), the No. 29 selection (post-draft) and most of their future first-round picks to dangle.

Toronto's view of Ayton determines the fate of this framework. He has shown the ability to anchor a strong defense if he isn't forced to play up too high, and he doesn't cannibalize touches on offense. Still, his flaws are well-documented. Giannis Antetokounmpo chewed him up and spit him out in the NBA Finals, and Ayton still needs to grasp the finer points of help-and-recover defense.

Big whoop. Scant few players can hold their own against Giannis, and after just turning 22, Ayton has time to get a lot better. The specter of his next contract is hardly prohibitive unless the Raptors think he'll cost more than Siakam. (He probably won't.)

Johnson glitzes up any package as a sweet shooter who can down looks off motion and has flashed the capacity to run the floor and put the ball on the deck. If he and Ayton are the starting point, it should spur a discussion. (Dario Saric and two of No. 29, Smith and Jevon Carter must go back to Toronto to make the money work.)

The Suns can justify taking on the three years and $106.4 million STILL owed to Siakam almost regardless of what Chris Paul (player option) does in free agency. Devin Booker is a star. His window is both now and later, and they have an obligation to maximize it with or without CP3.

Landing Siakam while keeping Paul would be the dream scenario. The former is overtaxed as No. 1 option but cash-money as a prospective third wheel. His outside shooting has waned since Toronto's 2019 title, but he'd give the Suns another secondary playmaker and could put some additional half-court pressure on the rim. He shouldn't have an issue sliding into Ayton's spot at center, but Phoenix could pair him with another big if it found the right fit in free agency.