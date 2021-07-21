Madden NFL 22 Releases Schedule for Ratings Reveal of Top Positions

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Player ratings for the Madden NFL 22 video game are set to debut as part of "Madden Ratings Week" on ESPN beginning Sunday.

EA Sports announced Wednesday select positions will be highlighted each day along with members of the "99 Club"—the players who've achieved the highest possible overall rating in this year's game, who'll be revealed on Get Up each day.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the other ratings:

Sunday (July 25)

Kickoff Special at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Monday (July 26)

Top 10 wide receivers with Chad Johnson on First Take

Full wide receiver ratings on SportsCenter

Tuesday (July 27)

Top 10 defensive linemen with Vince Wilfork on First Take

Top 10 edge rushers on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Wednesday (July 28)

Top 10 running backs with Marshawn Lynch on First Take

Full running back ratings on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Thursday (July 29)

Top 10 safeties with Ed Reed on First Take

Additional ratings on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Friday (July 30)

Top 10 quarterbacks with Alex Smith on First Take

Additional ratings on SportsCenter and NFL Live

"Madden ratings have become a milestone for football culture each year and are among the most anticipated, talked about and debated topics across the sports landscape," EA Sports vice president of marketing Julie Foster said. "We are excited again to reveal Madden NFL 22 player ratings with ESPN after teaming up last year and can't wait to see what fans have to say."

Coverage will wrap up with a SportsCenter special Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, where the final ratings will be revealed along with player interviews.

"The annual release of the new Madden is a kind of national holiday for NFL fans—they love it, the players love it and we love being able to partner with EA on this weeklong event," ESPN senior coordinating producer Andy Tennant said.

Madden ratings are based on a player's on-field performance and will be adjusted throughout the 2021 season, giving players a chance to boost their virtual ratings with strong play in the real world.

Last year's members of the 99 Club included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Madden NFL 22 is scheduled for an August 20 worldwide release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who faced off in Super Bowl LV in February, are the game's cover athletes.