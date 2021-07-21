AEW's Eddie Kingston Shoots on Teaming with Jon Moxley, MJF and His Promo on WWE

1 of 8

For anyone who grew up in the 1980s and '90s before the days of on-demand programming and streaming services, the only way to watch a pro wrestling event after it had aired was to rent a VHS tape from your local store.

Kingston was one of those kids. When he was a hyperactive youth, the only thing his mother could do to calm him down was put on one of those tapes.

"When I was a kid, it was the only thing that would keep me calm and relaxed," he said. "I was a hyper kid and I would run around like a maniac. My mother would put on wrestling tapes, any wrestling tapes she could get her hands on. She would sit me down on the couch, and I wouldn't move for however long the tape was."

Being in the New York area, the then-named World Wrestling Federation was the dominant promotion running regular shows out of Madison Square Garden.

"Growing up in New York, all we had was WWF at the time because my family didn't have cable yet," Kingston said. "Everyone loved Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man and Ted DiBiase. When we got cable, I was able to see guys like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes.

"'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert was really the first guy to inspire me. My mom got a Memphis wrestling tape from the Bronx and I saw Gilbert and that was it. He was definitely the first guy who made me think I wanted to do this. He doesn't get enough credit."

When someone really gets into a sport or athletic activity as a child, it can often develop into something they hope can be a career. The vast majority of people who pursue sports find out the hard way how competitive it can be, but that didn't stop Kingston from changing career paths early and focusing on his in-ring destiny.

"When I got out of high school, I got involved with the union, the Local 580 in New York, Ironworking," he said. "It was a great job, but I looked over at the older guys in their 60s and they didn't look like they were in their 60s after all of the hard work they put in. They were coughing blood up and drinking on the job site. I wanted something more than this."