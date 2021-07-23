Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 1 Week from the 2021 Deadline

0 of 7

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

Somehow, some way, Major League Baseball's 2021 trade deadline is just a week away. And with plenty of stars still on the market, it could be a wild week.

The emphasis is on "could," however, because it's not a given that every one of those stars will be moved before 4 p.m. ET on July 30.

We've taken a whack at predicting what will happen via a game of Deal or No Deal. This involved examining which rumors are out there and analyzing the lay of the land, all for the purpose of assessing the likelihood of certain stars moving and others staying put.

Starting on the North Side of Chicago, we'll touch on five key teams and a dozen key players.