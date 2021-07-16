Identifying the 5 Best Trade Landing Spots for Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo

1 of 6

As a trade chip, Gallo isn't altogether perfect.

To wit, he's a .213 career hitter who still isn't hitting above MLB average in 2021. And while he's hot now, he's also been known to go cold. For evidence of that, see earlier this season or all of last season, in which he hit only .181/.301/.378 with 10 homers in 57 games.

Nevertheless, this is the second season out of the last three in which Gallo has pushed his OPS up over .900. There's more to that than the 6'5", 250-pounder's prodigious power. He's also a discerning hitter, and never more so than in 2021, as he leads the majors with 72 walks.

What's more, Gallo truly is a difference-making defender on account of his decent speed and Howitzer of a throwing arm. He also comes with an affordable $6.2 million salary, and he's under club control through 2022.

With all of these things considered, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News is likely right on the money in thinking that the Rangers would "have to get somebody from the top 50 prospects in baseball and somebody who could be primed and ready for the big leagues in 2022" in a trade for Gallo.

As such, let's rank Gallo's best fits in terms of how bad they need him and what they can offer for him.