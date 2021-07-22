2021 Tokyo Olympics: Team USA's Gold Medal Hopefuls

0 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Olympics scenes will be different for Tokyo 2020, but Team USA is expected to take a familiar place atop the medal count.

Since 1996, the U.S. has earned the most overall and gold medals at five of the last six Summer Olympics. Team USA's depth of success in swimming and athletics (track and field) has primarily contributed to the trend, which may continue in 2021.

Additionally, Team USA has a great opportunity to excel in basketball, gymnastics―largely thanks to Simone Biles―soccer, softball and several other events.

Given the hectic schedule of the Olympics, you might be most interested in watching Team USA's best chances at a gold. B/R has you covered with this primer.