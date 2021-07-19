NBA Draft 2021: Updated Draft Order and Latest News on Hottest Prospects

2 of 4

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Just five Lakers have guaranteed contracts for next season. Only one of them is a guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who actually logged the majority of his 2020-21 minutes at the 3-spot.

So, it should surprise no one that L.A.'s latest workout group was guard-heavy. The six-player collection featured four backcourt players, including Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Tennessee's Jaden Springer.

Of the two, Dosunmu might make more sense if the Lakers seek instant impact over long-term potential with the 22nd pick. He spent three seasons at Illinois, finishing with a junior campaign that saw him average 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while being named to the AP All-American first team.

"I pay my agent a good amount of money to put me in position to go out there and show my talents to a team that I can go out there and perform well on. So, definitely, the Lakers are one of those teams," Dosunmu told reporters. "And me, going three years at Illinois and playing at the highest level in Illinois, being one of the first guards to average 26 [points] and five [assists] in the Big Ten, being an overall complete player, I think definitely that will translate to a contending team."