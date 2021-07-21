Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2021 Blockbuster Trades

0 of 7

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

With the July 30 trade deadline just days away, we could talk all the livelong day about which Major League Baseball stars could soon be on the move.

But lest anyone forget, the stars of tomorrow will also be involved in upcoming trades.

To ensure nobody forgets this, we compiled a list of seven top-tier prospects who could be dealt by their parent clubs between now and next Friday. Though they can be found on top-100 lists at MLB.com and elsewhere, they are nonetheless expendable to one degree or another.

Before we begin, a fair warning that our list consists entirely of position players. There are certainly talented pitchers in the minors, but it happens that many are in the hands of likely sellers. The ones in the hands of buyers seem to be untouchable.

Going in order from least likely to most likely to be traded, let's count 'em down.