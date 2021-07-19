Roster Holes Cowboys Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

The Dallas Cowboys are set to have an early start to training camp thanks to their presence in the Hall of Fame Game. While most of the league will begin camp on July 27, Dallas can open as early as this Wednesday.

The next few weeks should be filled with optimism for the Cowboys and their fans. Quarterback Dak Prescott is working his way back from last year's fractured ankle and appears poised to have a strong season for the Cowboys.

"I think he's going to have a huge, huge year," longtime NFL starter Alex Smith told USA Today (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

While a healthy Prescott shores up the quarterback position in Dallas, the Cowboys have a few holes that should be addressed in the coming days. There isn't a lot of time before camp, of course, but there's enough time to get another player or two into the mix before everyone reports.

These are the three biggest holes Dallas should try filling before the start of training camp.