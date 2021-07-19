Roster Holes Packers Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The biggest question surrounding the Green Bay Packers heading into training camp is whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will report. The reigning NFL MVP hasn't been with the team at all this offseason and has been the subject of trade speculation since the draft.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy recently stated that there have been no developments.

"I would just say there's nothing new to update on the issue," Murphy told reporters.

If Rodgers doesn't show, Green Bay will have to identify a new starter for the 2021 season, presumably either Jordan Love or Blake Bortles. Even if he does, the Packers have a few holes that will need to be filled before Week 1.

Here we will examine the three most pressing areas Green Bay needs to address in the coming weeks.