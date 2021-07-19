Roster Holes 49ers Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have made a few changes to their roster this offseason. Will they be enough for them to bounce back from a 6-10 campaign and have better results in 2021?

We won't know that for some time. However, the start of a new season is quickly approaching, as the 49ers will report to training camp July 27. At that point, they will begin preparing for what they hope will be a turnaround year.

Even though San Francisco has made changes, its roster isn't perfect. That's the case for all 32 NFL teams, as there are always areas where a team can improve. For the 49ers, some of these holes may be ones they still want to consider addressing the near future.

Here's a look at several roster holes San Francisco may want to fix heading into the 2021 season.