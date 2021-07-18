USMNT vs. Canada: 2021 Gold Cup Odds, Live Stream and Schedule

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team and Canada will play for first place in Group B at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday.

Both squads have already advanced to the knockout stages by winning their first two games over Haiti and Martinique.

Canada holds a slight advantage over the USMNT in Group B thanks to scoring one more goal during its two wins.

The USMNT needs a win to top the group and likely avoid Mexico until the championship match. A draw or a win by Canada puts it into the final eight as the Group B victor.

USMNT vs. Canada Info

Date: Sunday, July 18

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USMNT -140 (bet $140 to win $100); Canada +500 (bet $100 to win $500); draw (+245)

Preview

The USMNT and Canada did what they were expected to do in the Group B clashes with Haiti and Martinique.

Canada put eight goals past its first two opponents. Besiktas striker Cyle Larin bagged three of those tallies and is tied with Honduras' Romell Quioto for the Golden Boot lead.

John Herdman's side is powered by a handful of MLS players, including Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio and Tajon Buchanan of the New England Revolution.

The duo will be vital in stopping the USMNT inside Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Osorio will be tasked with shutting down the American presence on the ball in midfield. Buchanan, meanwhile, can surge forward on the wing to cause trouble for the USMNT defenders and could be key in stemming the moves from the home side on the flank.

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter utilized two different lineups to earn six points from the first two Group B games. On Thursday, Gianluca Busio, Daryl Dike and Eryk Williamson were inserted into the starting XI.

Dike is one of the most in-form players in the tournament. He scored twice against Martinique after entering the Gold Cup off a fantastic loan spell at English Championship side Barnsley. Dike could be paired with Gyasi Zardes to bring form and experience to the USMNT's strike force against its toughest opponent yet.

Busio and Williamson played well as a midfield duo versus Martinique, but they might not be back on the field together versus Canada. Berhalter could give Jackson Yueill one more shot to impress in the middle of the park. The San Jose Earthquakes man had a disappointing performance against Haiti that allowed Busio and Williamson to start in the second group game.

No matter when Busio enters the pitch, more eyes will be on him. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Saturday that the midfielder is on the move to Venezia in Serie A from Sporting Kansas City.

At the back, a trio of Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and James Sands could work to fend off Larin and Co.

Each of the center backs is fighting for a roster spot for September's FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The second game of that set is against Canada in Nashville on September 5.

With Aaron Long out with an Achilles injury, the spot next to John Brooks is open. If Zimmerman, Robinson and Sands continue to play well, they can push up the depth chart.

Sunday will present the first significant defensive test for those players since, unlike Haiti and Martinique, most of Canada's roster has MLS experience or equal playing experience to the Americans.

The reward for the Group B winner could be avoiding Concacaf powerhouse Mexico until the final, but that is dependent on El Tri beating El Salvador at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Sunday night. Mexico is two points behind El Salvador in Group A.

The Group B winner will take on the Group C runner-up, either Costa Rica or Jamaica, in the quarterfinals July 25. The Group B runner-up faces the Group C winner on the same date at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

