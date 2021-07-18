The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 26

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Another Saturday. Another night in Las Vegas.

Just a week after the controversial Conor McGregor circus came and went at the T-Mobile Arena, the UFC was back at its Apex facility home base for a 10-bout card topped by a pair of ranked lightweights.

Ranked ninth and 14th at 155 pounds, respectively, Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises headlined the card with designs on raising their profiles in one of the promotion's hottest weight classes.

Makhachev is a self-professed disciple, friend and training partner of retired lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov, while Moises entered the match having won three straight and four of six in the UFC since graduating from Dana White's Contender Series in 2018.

The co-main event featured an interesting matchup of its own, with former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate making her first appearance in nearly five full years against 44-year-old Marion Reneau, who announced before the fight that it would be her last in a career that stretches back to 2010.

An 11th bout between bantamweights Miles Johns and Anderson Dos Santos was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The show was broadcast live by ESPN, whose announce crew of Jon Anik, Michael Bisping and Paul Felder was augmented by Heidi Androl doing backstage features and breaking news pieces.

And it wouldn't be a big MMA event without the B/R combat sports team, which was in its typical weekend position to put together the authoritative list of the card's real winners and losers.

