British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SundayJuly 17, 2021
Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa find themselves in the same position entering the final round at The Open as they came into Saturday's third round in.
The three golfers are viewed as the favorites to take home the season's final men's golf major and should be considered three of the best daily fantasy golf options for Sunday's final round.
Oosthuizen has been the model of consistency over 54 holes at Royal St. George's, Spieth battled through some tough tee shots to remain in contention and Morikawa displayed resiliency on Saturday to bounce back from a dreadful start.
While the three leaders will be popular DFS selections, they can't be the only players chosen for your lineups.
On Saturday, four players recorded a score of four-under or better to improve their respective standings on the leaderboard.
Those golfers could be DFS lineup targets, as well as the English contingent playing on home soil. Nine Englishmen had an even-par score or better in the third round.
Buy Stock in Louis Oosthuizen over Other Two Leaders
The 54-hole leaderboard looks similar to the one that we saw after 36 holes.
Oosthuizen, Morikawa and Spieth all carded under-par rounds to remain the favorites to add the Claret Jug to their trophy cases.
Oosthuizen should be viewed as the most consistent member of the trio after what we saw from Morikawa and Spieth on Saturday.
Morikawa had a poor start with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 5 and he did not bounce back until the seventh hole. He deserves credit for playing with a steadier hand on the back nine, but the early lapses left some concern about whether he can go head-to-head with Oosthuizen over 18 holes for a major.
Spieth's missed par putt on the 18th green cast a sliver of doubt about his trophy-winning credentials for Sunday. A bad stroke like that could be the difference-maker with Oosthuizen playing near-perfect golf.
Spieth finished his round with back-to-back bogeys and he dropped shots on four holes during the third round.
Like Morikawa, Spieth erased some of his shortcomings with a slew of birdies, but he needs to be cleaner on Sunday.
Oosthuizen shot three straight rounds in the 60s and he has three bogeys in 54 holes. That consistency should lead you to the South African if you have to choose between the three top players.
Ride the Momentum with One of Saturday's Low Scorers
Robert MacIntyre, Corey Conners, Kevin Streelman and Jason Kokrak posted the four lowest scores of the third round.
MacIntyre shot a five-under 65, while the other three players carded a four-under 66. Each member of the quartet resides inside the top 20 after those low rounds.
Conners is the only player of the four with a legitimate shot to win the Claret Jug with another low round since he is four shots back of Oosthuizen.
The Canadian has not recorded a bogey since the third hole of the second round and he produced a 68 and 66 to give himself a shot at a top-five finish.
While Conners may jump out as the ideal DFS candidate from the four, the real answer for that may be Streelman.
The 42-year-old American finished inside the top 15 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open and shot 70 or lower in each of his three rounds at Royal St. George's.
MacIntyre's gradual improvement from first-round 72 to Friday 69 to third-round 66 is also intriguing, but he may not be able to match his birdie-laden round because he has six bogeys on course this week.
Kokrak's third-round 66 was his first scorecard beneath 70 of the tournament. He shot even-par rounds on Thursday and Friday.
Since birdies and overall low scores are valued outside the big names, Kokrak may not receive as much trust as the other players mentioned above because of his average output in the first two rounds.
Load Up on English Players
England's title drought at The Open that dates back to 1992 likely will not end on Sunday.
Even though a win on home soil is unlikely, there is still a chance to see the red and white English flag strewn across the top 20 of the final leaderboard.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace, Sam Horsfield, Paul Casey, Danny Willett, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Marcus Armitage all had scores of even-par or better on Saturday.
Additionally, Ian Poulter and Andy Sullivan carded rounds of one-over to keep their hopes of a high finish alive.
The English contingent looked comfortable on course on Saturday. Even if conditions worsen a bit on Sunday, they should feel fine at home because of their wide range of experience.
Casey may be the ideal DFS target from the collection of players since he has not shot above 70 in any round. He will be playing with the motivation of placing inside the top 10 for the third straight major.
Fitzpatrick is an intriguing second option because he improved his score by two strokes on Friday and Saturday to move into a tie for 25th. He carded the lowest score of any English player on Saturday.
If you prefer an abundance of experience, Westwood and Poulter are your best options. Both players have a wealth of major rounds under their belts and could take advantage of their early tee times to set the scoring standard for the final day.