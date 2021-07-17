British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa find themselves in the same position entering the final round at The Open as they came into Saturday's third round in.

The three golfers are viewed as the favorites to take home the season's final men's golf major and should be considered three of the best daily fantasy golf options for Sunday's final round.

Oosthuizen has been the model of consistency over 54 holes at Royal St. George's, Spieth battled through some tough tee shots to remain in contention and Morikawa displayed resiliency on Saturday to bounce back from a dreadful start.

While the three leaders will be popular DFS selections, they can't be the only players chosen for your lineups.

On Saturday, four players recorded a score of four-under or better to improve their respective standings on the leaderboard.

Those golfers could be DFS lineup targets, as well as the English contingent playing on home soil. Nine Englishmen had an even-par score or better in the third round.