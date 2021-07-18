Usos Beat Mysterios to Win SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Money in the Bank

Source: WWE.com

The Usos are SmackDown tag team champions for the fifth time after defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the WWE Money in the Bank preshow.

The finish saw Jimmy Uso roll Rey up, and Jey Uso used his feet to push against his brother's backside for additional leverage to steal the victory.



Rey and Dominik had ruled the tag team division on the blue brand since winning the titles from Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

The Usos and Mysterios have been at odds for weeks. The teams went head-to-head twice on the June 4 episode of SmackDown. Dominik scored a pinfall win over Jimmy in the opening match, but the referee was out of position to see that Uso got his shoulder up before the three-count.

A rematch later that night ended by disqualification when Roman Reigns attacked the Mysterios. There appeared to be some growing tension between The Head of the Table and The Usos, as Jimmy stormed out of the ring after his cousin held Dominik in a guillotine choke.

Jimmy kicked off the June 11 edition of SmackDown by claiming Reigns was jealous of The Usos and intentionally got them disqualified to ensure they wouldn't be able to stand alongside him as champions.

Rey attempted to avenge the attack on his son by challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match on Friday Night SmackDown. The Tribal Chief retained the title by getting his veteran rival to tap out to the guillotine choke.

Reigns was able to bring his family back together on the July 9 edition of SmackDown, when Jey returned to television after missing the previous three weeks.

Now that they were operating as a cohesive unit again, Jimmy and Jey Uso proved they are the tag team standard that everyone on SmackDown has to aspire to.

