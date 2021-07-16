British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SaturdayJuly 16, 2021
Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are going to be among the top daily fantasy plays for the weekend at The Open.
Each of the three players thrived on Friday to put themselves in the best position possible to claim the Claret Jug at Royal St. George's.
All members of the trio have major championships on their resume, so a plummet down the leaderboard caused by immense pressure should not occur.
While they are the easy picks for weekend lineups, they can't be the only players included because of expected high roster percentages in DFS contests.
You need to find a right mix of players strewn across the leaderboard to come out on top in any tournaments.
With 78 players to choose from, there are ample roster options and combinations to put together.
Choose at Least One of Oosthuizen, Spieth and Morikawa
Three previous major winners with terrific score cards from the first two rounds reside at the top of the leaderboard.
Oosthuizen, Spieth and Morikawa all should be in the mix for the Claret Jug come Sunday, which is why at least one of them needs to be added to a weekend DFS roster.
Oosthuizen carded a single bogey over 36 holes in the south of England. He has been near the top of the leaderboard at the last three majors.
Nothing seems to faze The Open champion from 2010 at this level, and his steady hand on course should make him one of the best DFS options.
Morikawa surged up the leaderboard with a second-round 64. He had seven birdies and a single bogey in his round.
Oosthuizen and Morikawa should feel little pressure in Saturday's final pairing and there is a good chance at least one of them ends up in Sunday's final group.
Spieth's Friday card had one more bogey on it compared to the two leaders, but he is still a standout DFS option, especially if he gets off to another hot start.
Spieth birdied three of the first four holes on Friday and only dropped two shots over 18 holes to finish up with a 67.
The three-time major winner finished inside the top 20 in his last three starts at The Open. His extended experience at The Open should be beneficial to his cause as well, which like the two leaders, makes him a strong candidate to anchor a DFS lineup.
Depending on their salaries, you may only fit one or two members of the trio into a lineup to put more quality around them. No matter which way you strategize, one of them should be included.
Roster Jon Rahm or Brooks Koepka
Inserting Jon Rahm and/or Brooks Koepka into your DFS lineup feels like a no-brainer decision at any major.
After their play on Friday, it seems like the obvious call to pair one or both of them with a combination of the leaders.
Rahm, who played with Oosthuizen on Thursday and Friday, shot a six-under 64 in the second round. That score matched what Morikawa put together to land in second place.
The U.S. Open champion played bogey-free golf with three birdies on the front and back nines to position himself six shots back of Oosthuizen.
The confidence gained from Friday's round should help Rahm continue his march to the top at Royal St. George's.
Koepka is sitting in a position that his arch nemesis Bryson DeChambeau wishes he was in. Koepka is five-under for the tournament after a second-round 66. DeChambeau had to make a par putt on No. 18 to stay above the cut line.
Since the start of 2019, Koepka has seven top-10 finishes in eight major appearances. He should add to that tally come Sunday.
Rahm and Koepka both have ground to make up, so they will carry plenty of point value when it comes to birdies and gained places on the leaderboard.
If you need consistency from your top players, Rahm and/or Koepka should be aligned with one of the three leaders.
Find Value with Padraig Harrington
Padraig Harrington is one of the golfers with an early Saturday tee time to keep an eye on to fill out your rosters.
The two-time Open champion moved up to even-par for the tournament through a tremendous back nine on Friday.
The 49-year-old reeled off four birdies on the back nine. All four of those birdies came on four of the six par fours and par fives on that part of the course.
Harrington did drop a shot on the 18th hole with a bogey, but he is still in a good position to make a move further up the leaderboard in the third round.
Harrington will not be a title contender because of the gap between himself and Oosthuizen, but a move into the top 25 is realistic. He is just three strokes back of that position.