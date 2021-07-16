British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

1 of 3

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Three previous major winners with terrific score cards from the first two rounds reside at the top of the leaderboard.

Oosthuizen, Spieth and Morikawa all should be in the mix for the Claret Jug come Sunday, which is why at least one of them needs to be added to a weekend DFS roster.

Oosthuizen carded a single bogey over 36 holes in the south of England. He has been near the top of the leaderboard at the last three majors.

Nothing seems to faze The Open champion from 2010 at this level, and his steady hand on course should make him one of the best DFS options.

Morikawa surged up the leaderboard with a second-round 64. He had seven birdies and a single bogey in his round.

Oosthuizen and Morikawa should feel little pressure in Saturday's final pairing and there is a good chance at least one of them ends up in Sunday's final group.

Spieth's Friday card had one more bogey on it compared to the two leaders, but he is still a standout DFS option, especially if he gets off to another hot start.

Spieth birdied three of the first four holes on Friday and only dropped two shots over 18 holes to finish up with a 67.

The three-time major winner finished inside the top 20 in his last three starts at The Open. His extended experience at The Open should be beneficial to his cause as well, which like the two leaders, makes him a strong candidate to anchor a DFS lineup.

Depending on their salaries, you may only fit one or two members of the trio into a lineup to put more quality around them. No matter which way you strategize, one of them should be included.