NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, Collin Sexton, Kyle Kuzma

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are almost certainly adding a point guard this offseason. They have had question marks at the position for years, and with a mountain of assets (including roughly $50 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and a pair of first-round picks), they should have enough pull to bring someone to the Big Apple.

Collin Sexton apparently holds a prominent place on their wishlist.

"The Knicks are the most aggressive trade suitor for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton," Charania reported.

Sexton is extension-eligible this offseason and needs a new deal by next summer. The Cleveland Cavaliers seem less than keen on keeping him—The Athletic's Jason Lloyd previously labeled Sexton as "very available"—which makes some sense given the significant growth Darius Garland showed in his sophomore season.

Sexton is more of a scorer than table-setter, but the Knicks might be fine with that considering they already have capable shot-creators in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. What they need is a walking bucket, and the 22-year-old Sexton looks the part. This season, his third in the league, he averaged 24.3 points on an impressive 47.5/37.1/81.5 shooting.