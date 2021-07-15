British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday

0 of 3

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

One of the few certainties of men's major tournament golf is Louis Oosthuizen's presence near, or at, the top of the leaderboard.

The 38-year-old South African topped the scoring chart at The Open Championship after one round of play at Royal St. George's, and he is expected to be in the mix for the Claret Jug all weekend.

Oosthuizen won The Open in 2010 and he owns six second-place finishes since then. He has become one of the most reliable players to trust from a daily fantasy golf perspective.

The 18-hole leader may not reel off six birdies in Friday's second round, but he should provide enough consistency on the links to be one of the highest scorers in DFS contests.

Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and Justin Rose are among the notable names that sit a few shots back of Oosthuizen going into Friday.

All of the low scorers from Thursday's round are worth DFS consideration, but so are some of the golfers who will be fighting to stay above the projected cut line.

The golfers playing with a bit of desperation in the morning session, where scores were better on Thursday, could create an ideal mix around Oosthuizen and others.