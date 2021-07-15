British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for FridayJuly 15, 2021
British Open 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday
One of the few certainties of men's major tournament golf is Louis Oosthuizen's presence near, or at, the top of the leaderboard.
The 38-year-old South African topped the scoring chart at The Open Championship after one round of play at Royal St. George's, and he is expected to be in the mix for the Claret Jug all weekend.
Oosthuizen won The Open in 2010 and he owns six second-place finishes since then. He has become one of the most reliable players to trust from a daily fantasy golf perspective.
The 18-hole leader may not reel off six birdies in Friday's second round, but he should provide enough consistency on the links to be one of the highest scorers in DFS contests.
Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and Justin Rose are among the notable names that sit a few shots back of Oosthuizen going into Friday.
All of the low scorers from Thursday's round are worth DFS consideration, but so are some of the golfers who will be fighting to stay above the projected cut line.
The golfers playing with a bit of desperation in the morning session, where scores were better on Thursday, could create an ideal mix around Oosthuizen and others.
Trust Louis Oosthuizen's Major Consistency
Oosthuizen should have been one of your first plays for tournament-long DFS contests because of how regularly he appears at the top of major leaderboards.
He entered Royal St. George's off a second-place finish at the U.S. Open. He also landed in a tie for second at the PGA Championship. The tie for 26th he earned at The Masters was a low finish by his lofty standards.
Oosthuizen will not be fazed by the added attention that comes with being the first-round leader and neither should the changing conditions at Royal St. George's.
At this point in his career, there is not much Oosthuizen has not seen. Gusty winds and potential moisture should not affect how the 38-year-old plays.
Oosthuizen did not card a bogey in his first round. He had 12 pars and six birdies. That consistency is what makes him such an intriguing DFS option for a single-day contest on Friday and a two-day event over the weekend.
Of course, there should be some extra attention paid to Oosthuizen in some contests, so you will need to find some variety around him to put together a profitable lineup.
Take Advantage of Tony Finau's Tournament History
Tony Finau is one of the golfers that could emerge from the middle of the pack on Friday to land inside the top 10 entering the weekend.
The American has never missed the cut at The Open and he has a favorable morning tee time in the second round at 2:52 a.m. ET (7:52 a.m. local time).
Oosthuizen, Spieth and most of the players on top of the leaderboard achieved success in the morning wave with calmer conditions sweeping through the south of England on Thursday.
According to Weather.com, the early morning hours in Sandwich, England will be partly cloudy with a wind in the low teens. The sun is expected to come out around Noon local time and that could dry out parts of the course during the afternoon session.
Finau turned in a decent first round with 13 pars and two birdies, but a double bogey at No. 18 dropped him six shots back of Oosthuizen.
The 31-year-old should carry some extra motivation from the late blunder to surge away from the projected cut line and put himself in one of Saturday's final pairings.
Although he does not have a major victory, Finau has come close at the last few Open Championships with a third-place mark in 2019 and a tie for ninth in 2018.
If he plays well on Friday, he should be someone to target for the weekend rounds as well.
Look for Experienced European Players to Round out Roster
The first few pages of The Open leaderboard are littered with European players, some of whom may not be household names to American golf fans.
Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland and Sergio Garcia are among the notable Europeans under par, but there are also some unlikely contenders emerging in Marcel Siem, Jack Senior and Benjamin Hebert.
The lesser-known European players could be the keys to having a well-rounded lineup with low roster percentages.
Even a player like Francesco Molinari, who won The Open in 2018, might fly under the radar because of the big names in the top 15.
Molinari quietly shot a two-under 68 and recorded birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 18 to finish his round in red numbers.
Danny Willett falls into the category of previous major winners not garnering enough attention. The former Masters champion sits in a comfortable spot at three-under. He has three career top-15 placings at The Open.
Sam Horsfield is someone to watch from the English contingent playing on home soil. He got off to a two-under start on the front nine on Thursday before he dropped a few shots on the back nine. If he avoids bogeys on the back nine on Friday, he could sneak into contention.
Italian Guido Migliozzi is also worth consideration because of his recent form. He finished in a tie for fourth at the U.S. Open out of nowhere and he finished second in his two European Tour starts prior to the season's third major.