Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 15

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The reunited Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering sought to put their differences with Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb behind them in the night's opening contest.

The babyfaces rolled early but Dashwood seized control of the match by downing Ellering, then cutting her off from her partner. The hot tag to Grace sparked the comeback, complete with a big sit-out powerbomb to Kaleb for a two-count.

The action broke down late in the match, with each of the competitors getting in their own signature offense, culminating in an assisted uranage by Grace and Ellering for the win.

Result

Grace and Ellering defeated Dashwood and Kaleb

Grade

C+

Analysis

If there was any concern that Grace and Ellering were not on the same page, they appeared to have erased it here with an impressive and emphatic victory over the biggest thorns in their sides of late.

The match was fun and energetic, with solid sequences late that proved the babyfaces could overcome the presence of Kaleb and still earn the victory. Dashwood's credibility was saved by way of Kaleb's pinfall loss while the reunited besties set aside their losing ways in favor of a much-needed victory.

This was exactly what it needed to be and resulted in a hot start to the last show before Slammiversary.