Ranking the Best NBA Finals MVPs Since 2000

DAVID J. PHILLIP/Associated Press

Winning a single championship instantly puts NBA players in an exclusive club. However, the 2021 postseason will crown only the 32nd NBA Finals MVP in league history.

During the last two decades, that number hasn't exactly been soaring. Five players—Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard—have hogged the spotlight, all winning multiple Finals MVPs.

Nevertheless, a number of superstars have authored legendary performances in the championship round.

To rank the best Finals MVPs since 2000, we've considered each player's total production and team impact with respect to the length of the series.