76ers Sleeper Prospects to Target in 2021 NBA Draft

1 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Whatever was supposed to happen for Josh Christopher at Arizona State never really did.

Expectations were through the roof, and he met exactly none of them. The 19-year-old suited up just 15 times for the Sun Devils and didn't impress when he played, averaging just 14.3 points on 43.2/30.5/80.0 shooting.

There are two ways to spin his season: Either the 5-star recruit was exposed as overrated, or a poor roster fit and limited sample masked his potential and opened a buy-low possibility.

Philly might want to bet on the former. If the Sixers are believers in Christopher, then they'll see a higher upside than anything they've glimpsed since exiting The Process. He has an NBA build (6'5", 215 lbs) and an NBA-quality ability to separate from defenders and create shots from all three levels.

It's a risk-reward investment—he doesn't pass the ball and has never been the most efficient shooter—but the payoff could be enormous. If Philly guesses right on Christopher and gets him up to speed quickly, it's the kind of pick that could prove to be the missing piece for its championship quest.