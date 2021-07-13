MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Joey Gallo, Cubs' Deadline Approach and More

2 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The trajectory of the Chicago Cubs' season has been every bit as tumultuous as their preseason expectations.

Chicago was a bit of a wild card in the National League Central heading into 2021, especially after trading Darvish to the Padres. The Cubs still had the core group of players to seemingly make a run at an NL Central title, but they also looked like possible sellers come July. It appears the latter is the likeliest scenario.

Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported the Cubs have already begun the "process of becoming sellers" ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Two such players who could be on the move include star third baseman Kris Bryant and closer Craig Kimbrel.

Bryant has been an integral part of the team this year. He has played every outfield position and both corner spots all while boasting a 133 OPS+. The former NL MVP is in a walk year and is likely to seek big money in free agency, possibly prompting the Cubs to move him for value if they do not feel they can re-sign him.

Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported the Cubs and New York Mets talked about Bryant this past winter, though there are no indications the discussions got very far. Interestingly, though, The Athletic reported a Cubs scout did some work evaluating the Low-A affiliate of the Mets. Might a deal still be in the offing?

Even if Chicago retains Bryant, the flamethrowing Kimbrel is likely to move.

Relievers typically come at a premium at the deadline because of market demands. The 33-year-old has been as good as any reliever this season, amassing a 0.53 ERA and 0.66 WHIP in 33 appearances. He is striking out 15.3 opponents per nine innings and is tied for first among all qualified relievers in fWAR.

The Cubs were 42-33 and tied atop the NL Central on June 24. But after going just 2-13 in their last 15 games and falling 8.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, the North Siders are preparing for serious roster overhaul.