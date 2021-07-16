Rhea Ripley Talks WWE Money in the Bank, Fans Returning, Arriving on Raw, More

1 of 5

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair first interacted in the buildup to Survivor Series 2019. That paved the way for Ripley to challenge Charlotte to a match for Ripley's NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 in front of what was supposed to be a capacity crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the rapidly-developing pandemic, WrestleMania had to be moved to the Performance Center a few weeks ahead of the event. Ripley vs. Flair went on as planned but without a crowd—and yet they still managed to have one of the most memorable matches all weekend.

Their most recent one-on-one encounter went down at Hell in a Cell last month inside the ThunderDome and saw Charlotte pick up the disqualification win. Money in the Bank on July 18 will mark the first time they've ever squared off with an actual audience in attendance.

Despite the change in atmosphere, Ripley has no doubt that the fans will fuel them to have their best bout to date.

"[The crowd is] definitely going to rev both of us up a lot more, which is going to be interesting," she said. "Every time we step in the ring, we're already pretty revved up at each other, so I feel like this one is definitely going to be brutal and we're going to get a lot of adrenaline from fans in attendance. We're going to go completely ham I reckon. We're just going to try to obliterate each other until the very end."

Not only does Ripely promise to walk out still the Raw Women's champion, she's looking forward to connecting with a crowd again for the first time in over a year and feeding off their energy as she puts her archrival down for the three count.

"It's been so different going to the ThunderDome and working there because it sounds different to how it could be," she said. "You don't ever know if what you're hearing is correct. When you're in front of a crowd, the sound that you hear is exactly how they're feeling. I really do miss connecting with the crowd in that way and hearing if they like or dislike something and being able to look at them in the first, second, third row and being able to make eye contact and make them feel something they didn't know they could feel or vice versa. They bring something out of all of us performers, and it's definitely been something that's been missed."