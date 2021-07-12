British Open 2021: Field Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

0 of 3

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The season's final men's golf major possesses a challenge some players have not seen in two years.

The Open Championship returns to the schedule this week after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some players, the season's fourth major will serve as a reintroduction to a links golf course and the blustery conditions in England.

Other golfers will feel at home because they are used to the weather from playing on the European Tour, Links courses also suit the games of specific players better.

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm is listed as the favorite to come home with the Claret Jug. He will try to become the fourth European winner of The Open in the past five tournaments.

Jordan Spieth was the last American to win The Open in 2017. Only three players from the United States have won the tournament in the past decade.