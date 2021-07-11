Overwatch League 2021 Week 13: Chengdu Hunters' Top Plays, Prize Money

Overwatch League 2021 Week 13: Chengdu Hunters' Top Plays, Prize MoneyJuly 12, 2021
From the brink of extinction to the shores of Hawaii, the Chengdu Hunters have booked their ticket to the $225,000 Summer Showdown. One of the Overwatch League's lower-ranked clubs, the versatile pandas clawed, tooth and nail, through this week of qualifiers to clinch their trip.
It's been a weird season for Chengdu, which has struggled to carve out its place in the standings despite a wealth of talent. While a fluctuating meta has hurt plenty of rosters recently, it has played right into the Hunters' versatility.
Helmed by arguably the league's two most versatile DPS players, leave and JinMu, Chengdu won three matches this weekend—including two that went the distance to Map 5.
Thursday, July 8
Atlanta Reign 3-0 London Spitfire
Boston Uprising 3-0 Houston Outlaws
Friday, July 9
Hangzhou Spark 3-2 New York Excelsior
Chengdu Hunters 3-2 Philadelphia Fusion
Los Angeles Valiant 0-3 Shanghai Dragons
Washington Justice 3-0 London Spitfire
Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 Toronto Defiant
Dallas Fuel 3-0 Houston Outlaws
Saturday, July 10
New York Excelsior 3-1 Philadelphia Fusion
Los Angeles Valiant 0-3 Chengdu Hunters
Hangzhou Spark 1-3 Shanghai Dragons
Atlanta Reign 3-0 Boston Uprising
Toronto Defiant 1-3 Dallas Fuel
Washington Justice 3-2 Los Angeles Gladiators
Sunday, July 11
New York Excelsior 0-3 Shanghai Dragons
Seoul Dynasty 2-3 Chengdu Hunters
Paris Eternal 2-3 Washington Justice
Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 Boston Uprising
Washington Justice 2-3 Dallas Fuel
Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Atlanta Reign
Of Chengdu's 11 players, four joined in November 2020 and two joined in 2021. It's one of the OWL's newer rosters, and there have been some understandable growing pains. Still, the Hunters proved their progress in Week 13.
Helmed by reputable veterans like Yveltal and JinMu, Chengdu found its footing this weekend. And its most impressive play was one that showcased both the team's versatility and growing cohesion.
Down 1-0 in the tiebreaking map against Seoul, leave's Sombra EMP connected with a number of Dynasty players. Instantly, ga9A tried to block off the opponents as LateYoung dropped in a massive D.Va bomb. Fittingly, JinMu provided aerial support as Pharah and cleaned up the scraps.
All weekend, leave and JinMu played a variety of heroes. Whether hitscan or projectile, the DPS duo proved why they're the most versatile in the league. Ultimately, that was to their benefit but will be interesting to monitor during the Summer Showdown.
Chengdu is best on its PharMercy composition but capable of switching on a dime. To secure the largest cut of the showdown's cash, it may need to do so. It will be the Hunters' first time facing Western OWL comps, and fans will be excited to see how they stack up.