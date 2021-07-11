X

    Overwatch League 2021 Week 13: Chengdu Hunters' Top Plays, Prize Money

    Theo SalaunCorrespondent IJuly 12, 2021

    Overwatch League

    From the brink of extinction to the shores of Hawaii, the Chengdu Hunters have booked their ticket to the $225,000 Summer Showdown. One of the Overwatch League's lower-ranked clubs, the versatile pandas clawed, tooth and nail, through this week of qualifiers to clinch their trip.

    It's been a weird season for Chengdu, which has struggled to carve out its place in the standings despite a wealth of talent. While a fluctuating meta has hurt plenty of rosters recently, it has played right into the Hunters' versatility.

    Helmed by arguably the league's two most versatile DPS players, leave and JinMu, Chengdu won three matches this weekend—including two that went the distance to Map 5.

            

    Thursday, July 8

    Atlanta Reign 3-0 London Spitfire

    Boston Uprising 3-0 Houston Outlaws

           

    Friday, July 9

    Hangzhou Spark 3-2 New York Excelsior

    Chengdu Hunters 3-2 Philadelphia Fusion

    Los Angeles Valiant 0-3 Shanghai Dragons

    Washington Justice 3-0 London Spitfire

    Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 Toronto Defiant

    Dallas Fuel 3-0 Houston Outlaws

           

    Saturday, July 10

    New York Excelsior 3-1 Philadelphia Fusion

    Los Angeles Valiant 0-3 Chengdu Hunters

    Hangzhou Spark 1-3 Shanghai Dragons

    Atlanta Reign 3-0 Boston Uprising

    Toronto Defiant 1-3 Dallas Fuel

    Washington Justice 3-2 Los Angeles Gladiators

           

    Sunday, July 11

    New York Excelsior 0-3 Shanghai Dragons

    Seoul Dynasty 2-3 Chengdu Hunters

    Paris Eternal 2-3 Washington Justice

    Los Angeles Gladiators 3-0 Boston Uprising

    Washington Justice 2-3 Dallas Fuel

    Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Atlanta Reign

           

    Of Chengdu's 11 players, four joined in November 2020 and two joined in 2021. It's one of the OWL's newer rosters, and there have been some understandable growing pains. Still, the Hunters proved their progress in Week 13.

    Helmed by reputable veterans like Yveltal and JinMu, Chengdu found its footing this weekend. And its most impressive play was one that showcased both the team's versatility and growing cohesion.

    Chengdu Hunters @ChengduHunters

    🐼🐼🐼 LET’S GO HUNT!!! https://t.co/708oJQ41ys

    Down 1-0 in the tiebreaking map against Seoul, leave's Sombra EMP connected with a number of Dynasty players. Instantly, ga9A tried to block off the opponents as LateYoung dropped in a massive D.Va bomb. Fittingly, JinMu provided aerial support as Pharah and cleaned up the scraps.

    Overwatch League @overwatchleague

    TRIPLE WHAMMY! Leave tags Dynasty with the EMP, Ga9a seals off the exit, and LATEYOUNG WITH THE 3K DUNK! 💥 #LetsGoHunt #OWL2021 🐼 https://t.co/tbTGBrUfiE https://t.co/aYRmV6kvDT

    All weekend, leave and JinMu played a variety of heroes. Whether hitscan or projectile, the DPS duo proved why they're the most versatile in the league. Ultimately, that was to their benefit but will be interesting to monitor during the Summer Showdown.

    Chengdu is best on its PharMercy composition but capable of switching on a dime. To secure the largest cut of the showdown's cash, it may need to do so. It will be the Hunters' first time facing Western OWL comps, and fans will be excited to see how they stack up.

