Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

0 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday.

So, let's look at who did and didn't make out well.

For this, we pinpointed four winners and three losers from the first round and Competitive Balance Round A. These cover players whose wishes absolutely were or very much weren't granted, as well as teams that cleaned up or left people shaking their heads.

We'll start with Day 1's biggest individual winner and loser and go from there.