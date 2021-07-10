B/R's Final 2021 MLB Mock Draft 4.0 for Every 1st-Round Pick

0 of 10

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Bleacher Report's final 2021 MLB mock draft 4.0!

We published our first mock draft of the year May 12 while the high school and college seasons were still in full swing. That was followed by updates June 11 and June 25 as the draft prospect landscape took shape and rumors trickled out on who teams might be targeting.

Now it's time for one last prediction on how this year's first round will unfold.

The three-day, 20-round event kicks off Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Day 1 of the draft will encompass the first 36 picks spanning the first round, compensatory round and competitive balance round A.

We've mapped out our best guess for the 29 picks that make up the first round based on talent rankings, team draft trends, rumors and speculation.

Let's get to it!

Note: The Houston Astros will once again be without a first-round pick as part of their punishment for the sign-stealing scandal. Otherwise, they would have had the No. 16 selection.