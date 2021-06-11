B/R's 2021 MLB Mock Draft 2.0 for Every 1st-Round Pick

0 of 10

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2021 MLB mock draft 2.0!

The event is still one month away, and a lot will likely change before then. While the high school and college seasons are winding to a close, scouts will still get a chance to evaluate talent in the newly founded six-team MLB Draft League, which will essentially serve as a showcase circuit.

We published our first mock draft of the year May 12, and plenty has changed since, with players rising and falling based on the latest industry speculation and on-field results.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be on the clock with the first pick when the draft gets underway July 11, with the event scheduled to span three days and 20 rounds.

We'll update this a few more times before the big day, but for now here's version 2.0 of Bleacher Report's 2021 MLB mock draft.

Note: The Houston Astros will once again be without a first-round pick as part of their punishment for the sign-stealing scandal. Otherwise, they would have had the No. 16 selection.