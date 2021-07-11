American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 3 Tee Times, TV Schedule

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Last year, nobody had a better final round at the American Century Championship than Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors point guard had a big finish to the celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., as he ended up fourth, tied for his best all-time showing at the event.

Curry has played well at the tournament again in 2021. However, he'll need another big finish if he hopes to climb further up the leaderboard on Sunday.

Entering the third and final round, Curry is currently tied for sixth with former tennis player Mardy Fish, who won the event in 2020. The tournament features a modified Stableford format with the following scoring: double eagle (10 points), hole-in-one (eight), eagle (six), birdie (three), par (one), bogey (zero) and double bogey (minus-two).

Former MLB pitcher John Smoltz currently leads the field with 51 points, while former NBA player/coach Vinny Del Negro is close behind in second with 49.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's final round.

Round 3 TV Information

Date: Sunday, July 11

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Round 3 Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

10:53 a.m. ET: Brian Urlacher, Kyle Fuller, Larry Fitzgerald

11:02 a.m. ET: Tom Glavine, Robbie Gould, Andrew Whitworth

11:11 a.m. ET: Greg Maddux, Jerome Bettis, Alfonso Ribeiro

11:20 a.m. ET: Kevin Millar, Derek Lowe, Joe Theismann

11:29 a.m. ET: Canelo Alvarez, Patrick Peterson, Brian McCann

11:38 a.m. ET: Doug Pederson, Kelly Slater, Carson Palmer

11:47 a.m. ET: Dell Curry, Jerry Rice, Michael Pena

11:56 a.m. ET: David Wells, Ray Allen, Sterling Sharpe

12:05 p.m. ET: Aaron Rodgers, Alex Smith, Adam Thielen

12:14 p.m. ET: Patrick Mahomes II, Travis Kelce, Justin Timberlake

12:23 p.m. ET: Mike Modano, Mark Mulder, Kyle Williams

12:32 p.m. ET: Joe Pavelski, Tim Wakefield, Mardy Fish

12:41 p.m. ET: Stephen Curry, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam

12:50 p.m. ET: Jack Wagner, Vinny Del Negro, John Smoltz

No. 10 Tee

10:48 a.m. ET: Bret Saberhagen, Brian Kelly, Jay Bilas

10:57 a.m. ET: Joe Mauer, Roger Clemens, Derek Carr

11:06 a.m. ET: Bret Baier, Joe Buck, Joe Don Rooney

11:15 a.m. ET: Golden Tate, Chase Utley, Seth Curry

11:24 a.m. ET: T.J. Oshie, Brian Baumgartner, Shane Victorino

11:33 a.m. ET: Marcus Allen, Matt Nagy, Ryan Fitzpatrick

11:42 a.m. ET: Dan Quayle, Steve Young, Jim McMahon

11:51 a.m. ET: A.J. Hawk, Michael Strahan, Sean Payton

12 p.m. ET: Kira K. Dixon, Larry the Cable Guy, DeMarcus Ware

12:09 p.m. ET: Emmitt Smith, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Rollins

12:18 p.m. ET: Justin Tuck, Mike Vrabel, Charles Woodson

12:27 p.m. ET: Sean McDermott, Doug Flutie, Al Michaels

12:36 p.m. ET: John O'Hurley, Dylan Dreyer, Ray Romano

12:45 p.m. ET: Kevin Nealon, Jay DeMarcus, Rob Riggle

12:54 p.m. ET: Kyle Rudolph, Charles Barkley, Vince Carter

Preview

John Smoltz has never won the American Century Championship. However, the former MLB pitcher has a strong golf game. That's why he finished third at the tournament a year ago.

But Smoltz is now 18 holes away from winning the event. And he enters Sunday with plenty of momentum, considering he notched an eagle on the 18th hole on Saturday to take a two-point lead over Vinny Del Negro into the final round.

"I make no bones about it. I want to win this tournament probably more than anybody," Smoltz said, per the Associated Press. "That’s probably why I haven’t won it."

Smoltz had 25 points in the first round and 26 in the second, tied for the most on each day. But he's going to have to put together one final strong round if he's going to hold off the formidable competitors behind him on the leaderboard.

Del Negro also collected 26 points on Saturday, moving him up the leaderboard to second. Actor Jack Wagner, a two-time winner of this tournament (2006, 2011), is in third place with 47 points.

But the three participants at the top could still get passed by some of the top golfers in the tournament who are close behind. Former LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam is in fourth with 46 points, as she collected 23 in each of the first two rounds. But she could easily put up a bigger total on Sunday.

Tony Romo sits in fifth place with 42 points, as the former NFL quarterback looks to reclaim the American Century Championship title. He won the event in both 2018 and 2019, before a left wrist injury caused him to withdraw after two rounds in 2020.

While Romo hasn't played quite as well this year as he has in the past, perhaps that changes Sunday.

Stephen Curry and Mardy Fish are tied for sixth with 39 points. It would likely take some help for either of them to win the tournament, as they'd have to play well and hope that some of the competitors ahead of them struggle.

Still, it's no surprise that Curry and Fish are near the top. And maybe things will go in their favor during the final round.

Even if Curry doesn't win, it's clear he's having fun this weekend. On Friday, he played alongside his father, Dell, and brother, Seth, in the opening round. On Saturday, he even broke out his shimmy celebration after sinking a putt.

Curry may eventually break through and win the championship at this tournament. But if not, it's still impressive, though, that the basketball star is this strong of a competitor on the greens, too.