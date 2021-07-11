Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 264

1 of 11

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's mouth hung open. Then he shrieked in pain.

And in an instant, the Irishman's return to the top of the mountain was over.

The former two-division champ instead left the Octagon on a stretcher with a cast on his lower left leg after apparently breaking his ankle late in the first round of his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier.

The official result was a TKO at the end of the first round on a doctor's stoppage.

It was Poirier's second straight win over McGregor after he lost their initial match in a first-round stoppage seven years ago. Poirier won by a second-round KO in January, and the third fight was soaked in an intense enmity between the two men that showed no signs of ending.

"Karma's a b---h," Poirier said, referencing pre-fight comments McGregor had made about killing him and sending him out on a stretcher. "Sometimes these things happen. I beat him. The guy's a dirtbag."

The action between the fighters was equally intense through the five minutes, which began with McGregor attacking with spinning kicks via his left leg and then saw Poirier responding with a counter left hand that prompted McGregor to enter a clinch about 90 seconds in.

The fight went to the floor, and McGregor went to a guillotine choke that was unsuccessful and allowed Poirier to get into a position where he could land brutal punches and elbows. McGregor took sustained punishment before finally getting to his feet in the final 15 seconds.

The end came when the two entered an exchange, and McGregor stepped backward and rolled over his left ankle. Poirier charged in and landed a few more ground strikes before the horn to end the first round, at which point McGregor made it clear his leg was hurt and the fight was waved off.

Poirier said after the bout that he'd thought the leg might have been compromised on a McGregor kick early in the round. A replay of that sequence did show Poirier gesturing toward the leg as the kick landed, but McGregor vehemently denied it during fiery post-fight remarks that necessitated officials holding Poirier back from charging his prone rival.

The knockout was Poirier's eighth as a UFC lightweight, a record for the promotion.

Still, McGregor insisted the rivalry was not finished, leaving the door open for a fourth fight.

"This s--t is not over," he said.