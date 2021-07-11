Wimbledon 2021: Men's Final Start Time, Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic has dominated Wimbledon in recent years. Of course, he's also dominated most major tournaments during that time. But he's taken it to yet another level in 2021.

After winning both the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, Djokovic is now ready to try to win Wimbledon, too. He's set to face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, and if he wins, he'll tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in men's history with 20.

Djokovic is also looking to win his sixth career Wimbledon championship, including his third in a row after winning in both 2018 and 2019. Dating back to his 2018 victory at Wimbledon, Djokovic has won seven of the 11 Grand Slam events that have been held over that span.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's Wimbledon final.

Wimbledon Men's Final Information

Date: Sunday, July 11

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Prize Money: Winner gets $2,399,520; runner-up gets $1,270,334.

Preview, Prediction

For many years, the trio of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal dominated the major tournaments. And in the final at those events, it was often two of them going head-to-head.

That's changed this year, as Federer and Nadal haven't played in every Grand Slam event, and they haven't fared as well even when they have been in action. Meanwhile, Djokovic has capitalized, continuing his recent run of dominance.

Djokovic's final opponent at each of the first three Grand Slam events of 2021 has been a different player. He defeated Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open, then beat Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open. Now, he'll face Berrettini at Wimbledon.

While these younger, less experienced players are making deeper runs at major tournaments, they're still proving to be no match for the 34-year-old Djokovic. And that's unlikely to change at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Berrettini has had an impressive showing over the past two weeks. After never previously making it past the semifinals at a Grand Slam event, he's now the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon final.

But Berrettini is entering unchartered territory, as the 25-year-old has an opportunity to earn the biggest win of his career. His opponent, though, is one of the sport's all-time greats. And he knows the challenge that's ahead of him in facing Djokovic.

There have been two previous matchups between Djokovic and Berrettini, both going in Djokovic's favor. The most recent came in the quarterfinals of the French Open last month, as Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5. But clay has never been Djokovic's best surface, as he's only a two-time French Open winner.

When Djokovic and Berrettini play on grass, don't expect it to be as competitive, especially considering the way Djokovic has been playing of late. He's lost only one set in his first six wins at Wimbledon, and that was his first set in his opening-round match against Jack Draper.

Djokovic is rolling. And he's on the cusp of history. But he's also remaining focused.

"Once I'm on the court, I try to lock in and I try to exclude all the distractions," Djokovic said, per ESPN's Tom Hamilton. "I feel like over the years I managed to develop the mechanism that allows me to do that."

When Djokovic is locked in, he's unbeatable. And Berrettini is going to get another taste of that in Sunday's Wimbledon final, as it shouldn't end up being a long match.

Expect Djokovic to make quick work of Berrettini, adding yet another Grand Slam title to his trophy case and moving a step closer toward a perfect 2021 at major tournaments.

Prediction: Djokovic beats Berrettini in straight sets